Beaver Dam Community Library will not offer curbside pickup of materials after determining it would not be safe to do so.

Under the emergency order issued by Gov. Tony Evers, libraries are now able to provide curbside service to patrons if they choose. However, the Beaver Dam library announced it would still not be able to comply with the emergency order due to the configuration of the library and its access points, and will not be providing curbside service.

“We look forward to once again providing in-person service as soon as it is legally and safely possible,” the library said in the statement.

The Beaver Dam library has been promoting its suite of digital services that include virtual library cards, e-books, e-magazine, audio books and access to media streaming services. The library has also been staging livestream readings and holding other online sessions while researching low-tech and no-tech ways to provide services to community members while the physical location is closed.

Horicon Public Library announced it will offer curbside pickup starting April 27, while Waupun Public Library said it would make no changes to services at this time.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

