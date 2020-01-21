Beaver Dam community managers tout downtown business development

Over six months into the job, Beaver Dam's community managers say they can point to a new business the city as a sign of success.
Last summer, Mayor Becky Glewen proposed creating the part-time position of community development manager in Beaver Dam and the Common Council approved the idea.
The city hired Tracy Propst, of the Professional Dairy Producers, and Mary Vogl-Rauscher, of Moraine Park Technical College, to fill the 29 hours a week together at $21 an hour. They work closely with the mayor, Downtown Beaver Dam Inc. and the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce.
The new position came with goal they were expected to accomplish within the first year, like stage a major event and recruit one new business into the community. Propst and Vogl-Rauscher note the second-annual Fall Downtown Fest last October and the Epic Ink Tattoo shop that opened on Front Street last month.
They also say they've worked on promoting businesses that already exist, but people may not know about with social media and events like trick-or-treating during the Fall Fest. Downtown Beaver Dam Inc. the nonprofit, reports 25 new businesses or business expansions in the past two years, according to Vogl-Rauscher.
"We've just got to get them in the front door," Vogl-Rauscher said.
Meanwhile, they are working with other business changes like an upcoming facelift to Park Plaza Pizza, using a city grant program, and an expected expansion of Active Outfitters into two storefronts on South Spring Street.
"It's finding these little gems that even I didn't know existed, and now it's our responsibility to make sure other people know that they're there," Propst said.
Propst said their work involved traveling to other communities to see what kinds of businesses they had and following up with owners to see if they might be interested in opening a location in Beaver Dam. She said that led to the new location for Epic Ink, based in Allenton. Other businesses are expanding, like Bullfrogs and Butterflies with more shelf space in its new location.
Mindy Murphy, owner of Epic Ink at 106 Front St., said things are going well so far and she is looking at boosting staff and available services at the shop.
Propst also said there is the possibility of another tattoo shop opening a location and she is working on the details of what might become a boutique clothing store at 316 S. Spring St.
Propst also said they are able to help new businesses figure out the bureaucratic side of things, like how to set up a city inspection or how to make wine serving possible at the new Art on the Town studio, 127 Front St.
"These new businesses really never had a resource to go to, and it's pretty difficult, even on the city's web page," she said. The web site's resources are another thing on their list.
Propst and Vogl-Rauscher said they would like to continue working on getting the city, Downtown Beaver Dam Inc. and the Chamber of Commerce to work together. For example, the chamber could take a leadership role in the 2020 Fall Fest, or the police and fire departments could be more formally involved.
Vogl-Rauscher said they are also working to think of "pockets" for downtown to help encourage participation in events, like something based around the "pocket" of Ooga Brewing Company and the upcoming Dam Chicken and new Nunatak location.
The community managers were tasked with taking an inventory of all the buildings in the downtown area. Propst said every empty building has a story, and it was frustrating to run into building owners who wouldn't communicate and are sitting on vacant buildings without repairing them. She said the city might want to consider vacancy ordinances.
While downtown Beaver Dam gets all the hype, areas outside of downtown still need attention, especially with some high-profile store closings like ShopKo and Boston Store. Propst said that there are big-name companies that are interested in looking at Beaver Dam and the city has sent demographic information.
"There are conversations," she said. "It's probably going to take 200 conversations to nail the big one, but at least we're having those conversations."
Beaver Dam will probably not get a Target store, Propst said answering a great deal of social media speculation, especially with stores in Sun Prairie and Fond du Lac.
Propst and Vogl-Rauscher said they are also working on things like a visitor map and grant opportunities for Beaver Dam's parks. Mayor Becky Glewen will host a community meeting about the future of Swan City Park Thursday.
Propst secured a grant to help students pay for upcoming entrepreneurship classes at Moraine Park Technical College. Vogl-Rauscher said that's crucial to find ways to draw millennials into businesses, like with events.
"They need the younger people and they've got to have something that the younger people want," she said.
Propst said downtown is crucial for Beaver Dam's future.
"All the research is that if you don't have a thriving downtown, you will not have a thriving community," she said.
