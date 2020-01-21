Beaver Dam community managers tout downtown business development

"It's finding these little gems that even I didn't know existed, and now it's our responsibility to make sure other people know that they're there," Propst said.

Propst said their work involved traveling to other communities to see what kinds of businesses they had and following up with owners to see if they might be interested in opening a location in Beaver Dam. She said that led to the new location for Epic Ink, based in Allenton. Other businesses are expanding, like Bullfrogs and Butterflies with more shelf space in its new location.

Mindy Murphy, owner of Epic Ink at 106 Front St., said things are going well so far and she is looking at boosting staff and available services at the shop.

Propst also said there is the possibility of another tattoo shop opening a location and she is working on the details of what might become a boutique clothing store at 316 S. Spring St.

Propst also said they are able to help new businesses figure out the bureaucratic side of things, like how to set up a city inspection or how to make wine serving possible at the new Art on the Town studio, 127 Front St.

"These new businesses really never had a resource to go to, and it's pretty difficult, even on the city's web page," she said. The web site's resources are another thing on their list.