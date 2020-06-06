Beaver Dam congregation transforms historic church

Masses can be televised from the main church to allow more people to attend, especially on Christmas and Easter.

With so much history to share, incorporating bits of all three churches was a high priority.

“We made a big effort to use many of the artifacts from the other churches, but not in a way that looked like we emptied three attics,” said Erwin. “We basically took the best things from each of the churches and incorporated them into the design.”

A plaster relief from the old altar was installed in a wall. Antique light fixtures from the demolished sacristy were rewired and reused. A new window (a copy of one in the Vatican depicting the Holy Spirit) echoes a rose window at the opposite end of the church.

The apse (head of the cross-shaped floor plan) is now a Eucharistic chapel. Once the center of the Liturgy, that space is now set apart by a wall of glass and wood. The tabernacle front on a small altar was copied from its adjoining original. Having a tabernacle in the chapel makes it suitable for holding Mass for small groups.