Beaver Dam congregation transforms historic church

Work on the historic St. Katharine Drexel Church in Beaver Dam was not technically a restoration.
Even though many parts of the building at 511 S. Spring St. have been returned to former glory, recent construction pushed the 1900 structure into the 21st century.
“It really is a beautiful building,” said the Rev. Michael Erwin, who serves the parish. “In fact, we’re so much better off with our largest building to update rather than being burdened by three buildings as we were in the past.”
Steve Haase, chair of the 13-member building committee, praised all who helped make it happen.
“I think it’s a fabulous project, but we’re glad it is finished,” said Haase. “We started conceptualizing it in April of 2015 and followed up with every aspect between then and now. During the last two years we met every week and we had someone there watching progress almost every day. We’re ecstatic with the way it turned out.”
Horizon Construction of Waupun was general contractor, Wayne Quade was on-site superintendent, architect was Tom Sugars, vice-chair was Randy Richards and members of the parish provided funds as well as their time and skills.
“I can’t wait for the parishioners to get back in there and see it in action,” Haase said.
Three parishes were consolidated about a decade ago to form St. Katharine Drexel Parish. St. Michael’s and St. Patrick’s churches were sold, and St. Peter’s (the largest of the three) was chosen to serve Beaver Dam’s larger Catholic family.
“We started with a needs assessment and got a huge response,” said Erwin. “The handicap access ramp was identified as one of the highest needs. Before people had to come up an icy exterior ramp and try making their way in. This way they can get dropped off under a portico and be brought in safe and sound by their families. There’s also a bathroom with easy access right there.”
Up to 10 new parking spaces were added following the demolition of two houses.
The ultimate plan for the church involved demolition of the old sacristy (a prep room for the Mass) and construction of a new entrance. The entrance includes a gathering space with a snack/coffee area, meeting rooms, handicap accessible rest rooms, an enclosed handicap ramp, storage, an elevator to the school gymnasium and more.
“The entry, which was the biggest cost, is a very attractive space,” said Erwin. “We could see it being used for a funeral or other gatherings. With COVID 19 we’re trying to operate at 25 percent (50 of the maximum 200 allowed), but it will work especially well once this crisis is over.”
Masses can be televised from the main church to allow more people to attend, especially on Christmas and Easter.
With so much history to share, incorporating bits of all three churches was a high priority.
“We made a big effort to use many of the artifacts from the other churches, but not in a way that looked like we emptied three attics,” said Erwin. “We basically took the best things from each of the churches and incorporated them into the design.”
A plaster relief from the old altar was installed in a wall. Antique light fixtures from the demolished sacristy were rewired and reused. A new window (a copy of one in the Vatican depicting the Holy Spirit) echoes a rose window at the opposite end of the church.
The apse (head of the cross-shaped floor plan) is now a Eucharistic chapel. Once the center of the Liturgy, that space is now set apart by a wall of glass and wood. The tabernacle front on a small altar was copied from its adjoining original. Having a tabernacle in the chapel makes it suitable for holding Mass for small groups.
Inside the nave (the main portion of a church), stations of the cross from St. Michael’s Church were put in the place. The cross of those stations was duplicated and enlarged to hold a carved statue of the crucified Christ from St. Patrick’s. The canopy over the tabernacle (where consecrated Communion hosts and vessels are stored) was taken from St. Michael’s. A baptismal font has been reconfigured to hold sacramental oils.
Paint colors were chosen to mimic those of the stations and the church windows which were re-leaded 15 to 20 years ago.
The choir now has a spot at the front of the church, rearranged so members no long stand behind a pillar.
Damaged plaster on the walls and ceilings was repaired, now that a new roof has been installed.
The pews form a semi-circle around the new baptismal font and face the altar.
“(The altar) is brand new and is based on a similar one at the mother house of Saint Katharine Drexel’s order, the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament,” said Erwin. “It honors our parish namesake and her history, and it also duplicates some of the details we’ve carried throughout the church.”
The baptismal font is equipped with a state-of-the-art purification system engineered and donated by the Neuman family (of Neuman Pools and Water Technology).
“Baptism is the point of a parish,” said Erwin. “There are other parts of the church like monasteries for prayer and universities for learning and hospitals for health, but the number one ministry of a parish is to baptize. We’re the ones who bring people into the church and minister for the sacraments. The font placement signifies just how important the parish mission is — to keep the faith alive and growing.”
During funerals the casket may be placed between the font and the altar. People receive communion there. Wedding ceremonies are also held there.
“There’s a lot of ministry that will take place there,” said Erwin.
In the back pf the church a wheelchair accessible reconciliation room (confessional) has been added along with a new sacristy. The former entry will still provide access for parishioners coming from the parking lot across the street.
All of the building’s heat, cooling, electrical and plumbing systems have been replaced.
Overall capacity in the nave is reduced from about 800 to 720.
“We only need full capacity two times a year, so this will serve us very well,” said Erwin. “On Easter and Christmas, we normally have to use the gym, but our new camera and broadcast capabilities will easily counteract anything we’ve lost.”
Acoustics in the church have been updated by a sound engineering firm, making it easier for guests to hear services, and each other.
The total cost, including the new roof and steeple repairs, was originally estimated at $3 million to $3.5 million. In the end the total cost is $4.2 million.
“People have been very generous, and we’ve managed to stay on track pretty well,” Erwin said. “We’ll continue to raise funds and we hope people will be inspired to give more once they see the results.”
Masses resumed in the church last weekend.
“People are thrilled,” said Erwin. “They’re very, very, happy with the way it turned out. They’ll just have to be patient. We will get everybody in here.”
