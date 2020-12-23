Beaver Dam considers changing debt policy

The Beaver Dam Common Council's administrative committee recommended a change to the city's debt cap policy Monday.

The Common Council imposed a general borrowing limit of about $1.7 million for major projects like roads. In order to exceed the limit when coming up with a borrowing plan for the upcoming year, the council has to vote with a three-fourths majority, which is has done for the past four years.

Council members have been discussing whether to change the policy given the high cost of large infrastructure projects, which can hit seven figures for one road alone.

The committee recommended a change to make the limit a total of 65 percent of debt capacity allowed under state law and payments less than 25 percent of the city's expenses.

The city would have about $13.5 million leftover in available borrowing in 2021 and a projected $11.6 million in 2025 under the proposed revisions, according to information provided by Director of Administration Zak Bloom.

Last fall, the Common Council approved a $5.9 million borrowing plan for major projects in 2021, including the reconstruction of the downtown portion of South Spring Street, funding for a splash pad at Swan Park, and money to fix the crumbling lagoon walls at Swan Park, among other projects.