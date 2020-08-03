Beaver Dam Council approves requiring masks in city buildings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Beaver Dam Common Council approved a resolution Monday to require mask wearing inside city buildings to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.

Under the text of the resolution, members of the public who are 5 or older will need to wear a mask while they are inside a city building. City staff members will need to wear a mask when they are in a room or common area and cannot be six feet away from another city staff member or when they interact with a member of the public.

Previously, city employees have simply been encouraged to wear a face covering when social distancing was not possible under the city’s COVID-19 re-opening plan, and this resolution takes a more concrete stance.

Gov. Tony Evers issued a statewide mask mandate, effective Aug. 1, that requires mask wearing indoors or in enclosed spaces, other than a private residence, when another person who is not part of the same household is there.

The resolution passed 10-3 without any discussion among the council. Mick Fischer, Dave Hansen and Jack Yuds voted no. The three council members who voted no did not elaborate on their votes during the meeting which was conducted as a videoconference. Council member Dan Doyle was absent.