Beaver Dam Council approves requiring masks in city buildings

The Beaver Dam Common Council approved a resolution Monday to require mask wearing inside city buildings to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.
Under the text of the resolution, members of the public who are 5 or older will need to wear a mask while they are inside a city building. City staff members will need to wear a mask when they are in a room or common area and cannot be six feet away from another city staff member or when they interact with a member of the public.
Previously, city employees have simply been encouraged to wear a face covering when social distancing was not possible under the city’s COVID-19 re-opening plan, and this resolution takes a more concrete stance.
Gov. Tony Evers issued a statewide mask mandate, effective Aug. 1, that requires mask wearing indoors or in enclosed spaces, other than a private residence, when another person who is not part of the same household is there.
The resolution passed 10-3 without any discussion among the council. Mick Fischer, Dave Hansen and Jack Yuds voted no. The three council members who voted no did not elaborate on their votes during the meeting which was conducted as a videoconference. Council member Dan Doyle was absent.
“I would ask you to speak to community members about the importance of wearing masks,” Mayor Becky Glewen said to council members to help protect other people.
Glewen suggested that it was important to have a city mask policy in place in case anything happens with the statewide order, which has been expected to face both legislative and judicial challenges after the governor first announced the order last week.
The city resolution notes that cases of COVID-19 are rising nationally, in the city and in the county. On Monday afternoon, Dodge County Public Health reported 705 total reported positive COVID-19 cases in the county. There were 622 total reported positive cases in Dodge County the previous Monday.
City facilities have already been operating under more limited capabilities during the COVID-19 pandemic, like only one door open and a preference for virtual public meetings at city hall, reduced hours and no in-person programming at the library and a switch to more virtual classes and the Watermark walkway being available by appointment only through the city’s community and activities and services department.
Reaction to the statewide mask mandate ordered by Gov. Tony Evers in Dodge County was mixed.
