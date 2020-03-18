Beaver Dam Council sorts roads, housing after hearing virus report

“This is an issue that I’ve been talking about over the last three years,” Glewen said. “Some of that discussion has been coming from employers who are concerned about not having enough housing for individuals to come here, work here, live here.”

One method of reducing the skyrocketing costs of providing streets, roads and utilities to potential developments is a plan to allow the extension of mature Tax Incremental Districts for one year. TIDs collect taxes to pay for infrastructure and to attract investors.

Using that mechanism taxes are directed toward improvements for up to 20 years, and the increase in value counters costs after those districts are placed back on the tax rolls. The tax payment for TID 4 (in either 2020 or 2021, depending on whether it is delayed) totals $275,000.

Area taxing jurisdictions have indicated that they are willing to postpone their payments if funds are used to bring more people to Beaver Dam.

By extending existing TIF 4 for one year (as allowed by a new state plan) up to $1.8 million will be freed to reinvest in local housing – both new and old.