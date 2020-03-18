Beaver Dam Council sorts roads, housing after hearing virus report

The Beaver Dam City Council made short work of their seven page agenda during an hour-long meeting Monday night at City Hall.
The meeting began with words of encouragement from Fire/Rescue Chief Alan Mannel and Mayor Becky Glewen regarding the city’s actions related to the coronavirus (COVID-9) outbreak.
“City staff met today. All of the departments are taking it very seriously and working on plans to keep city government working,” he said. “Just want to remind everybody about social distancing, thus the seats here (which were spread widely apart). Just keep your distance. Stay home, wash your hands and we’ll all get through this.”
“Things have been very fluid and changing on the subject,” said Glewen. “We’re working closely with the county, the school district, area hospitals, the YMCA, the local church ministerium. If you aldermen have any questions feel free to contact me. We’re all working together on this and meeting regularly. “
In response to a question about city buildings and services, Glewen reported that all options are being considered, including possibly closing City Hall and allowing city employees to work remotely.
The special order of business included a presentation by Mayor Becky Glewen regarding ways to increase affordable housing in the city – especially for single families who might relocate to the city to fill rising demand for manufacturing and service-related jobs.
“This is an issue that I’ve been talking about over the last three years,” Glewen said. “Some of that discussion has been coming from employers who are concerned about not having enough housing for individuals to come here, work here, live here.”
One method of reducing the skyrocketing costs of providing streets, roads and utilities to potential developments is a plan to allow the extension of mature Tax Incremental Districts for one year. TIDs collect taxes to pay for infrastructure and to attract investors.
Using that mechanism taxes are directed toward improvements for up to 20 years, and the increase in value counters costs after those districts are placed back on the tax rolls. The tax payment for TID 4 (in either 2020 or 2021, depending on whether it is delayed) totals $275,000.
Area taxing jurisdictions have indicated that they are willing to postpone their payments if funds are used to bring more people to Beaver Dam.
By extending existing TIF 4 for one year (as allowed by a new state plan) up to $1.8 million will be freed to reinvest in local housing – both new and old.
“The value of TID 4 was projected at $69 million in the 2019 levy,” said Director of Administration Zach Bloom. “We are eligible to close it in 2020 because that is the last year of your debt service payments and all the costs of development have been paid off. We have until April 15 to either close that TIF or announce our intention to extend it. This is a funding mechanism established by the state several years ago to encourage the development of affordable housing in some way, shape or form.”
Glewen said a committee would be formed to bring such plans forward to the city council for consideration and/or approval. Council approval will be needed to pursue the plan.
Unanimous approvals were given to the following items:
- To repair and refinish the insulated finish system of the exterior of the water/wastewater treatment facility office at 1213 N. Center St., awarded to Ace Plastering for a total not to exceed $62,000.
- To amend an agreement with Cellco Partnership d/b/a Verizon Wireless to remove equipment from the downtown watertower and to allow Cellco to erect a new pole to hold that equipment on city property.
- To purchase and accept delivery of gravel and other stone products from Linck Aggregates for an agreed-upon price.
- To purchase and accept delivery of ready-mixed concrete from Dodge Concrete Inc. for an agreed-upon price.
- To hire MSA Professional Service to provide engineering and inspection services for the widening and resurfacing of Prospect Avenue for $13,500.
- To hire MSA Professional Services to provide engineering and inspection services for storm sewer replacement at Roedl Court for a total of $15,405.
- To hire MSA Professional Services to provide design and construction services for the vacated Debra Street sewer installation for $7,550.
- To hire MSA Professional Services to provide engineering and inspection services for South Center Road resurfacing for a total of $$4,150.
- To hire MSA Professional Services to provide engineering and inspection services for West Street reconstruction for a total of $45,050.
- To purchase a Ford F-350 platform truck, with platform, for $50,000 (the low bid) from Scaffidi Motors of Steven Point.
- To levy special assessments to the property owners along the soon-to-be reconstructed South Spring Street from Judson Drive to East Mill Street.
- To approve the relocation and right-of-way plat for South Spring Street from Judson Drive to East Mill Street.
- To hire former city director of facilities Ritchie Piltz at a rate of $50 an hour to assist with the transition to a new director of facilities, as needed, and for him to assist with a possible city lawsuit that began during his tenure with the city.
- To hire Cheryl Lohry as a clerical III employee at the city clerk’s office at a base pay rate of $18.53 per hour.