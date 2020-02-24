Beaver Dam couple pairs comedy, illusion: Magic act delights young and old alike

It’s a fascinating blend of comedy and illusions, often with a message.
That’s just one way of describing “The Deluxe Magic Show” featuring the talents of Madame Rose & Professor Lazlo of Beaver Dam — and the world.
In their daily lives they are environmentalist and retiree Archan Sramek and Clearview nurse Benjamin Talbot. The couple met and fell in love nearly 20 years ago, having relocated from Australia and Chicago. Archan returned to the area to look after her mother in Columbus. Benjamin moved here to be with Archan, and they soon married.
Both had lifelong interests in magic and showmanship, and their partnership provided the spark to pursue their interest in performing. Benjamin studied magic — encouraged by his father — and was a theater designer and graphic designer for many years. Archan has a master of fine arts degree and has acted in school and amateur productions for years.
Magic describes their life partnership and their act. The act began about five years ago.
“The act itself began as just fun at birthday parties,” said Archan, returning to her serious self. “Our birthdays are around Halloween and we would have our friends come in costumes and do a little performance — just for fun.”
“We started doing these little vaudeville acts in our living room,” said Benjamin. “We didn’t really plan this.
“We got good feedback,” said Archan. “Then we decided to do an open mike at Mother Fool’s Coffeehouse in Madison. Gosh it was fun and then we did open mike at Higher Grounds Coffeehouse in Beaver Dam and we couldn’t even get back to our seats before someone came up and was pumping Benjamin’s hand asking if he could book us for a show.”
“We see magic as a genre, not just a bunch of tricks, and that sets us apart from the normal magic show,” said Benjamin. “Our show is designed to be unique.”
The show includes outlandish costumes, ridiculous humor, outrageous sight gags and an over-ruling sense of absurdity.
Benjamin said, “We also want to subvert the idea of the male magician and his female assistant. It’s more of a balance with us. Archan will lead one skit and I will lead another, and we’ll go back and forth in another. Having more women in magic is becoming a real trend and it’s really wonderful to see it.”
The two worked diligently to come up with a half-hour show, consisting of smaller scenes based around a theme and several illusions.
Proof that they were on to something came at the 2019 Houdini Convention in Middleton.
“We got a gold medal and we got big, big points in audience connection,” said Benjamin. “They said ‘The other people were very good but they didn’t connect with the audience the way you did.’ We also got big points in innovation and taking magic tricks to a new place. Some lady said, ‘I’m so tired of rings and strings and things.’ I said, ‘I am too.’”
“We do it, because we love what we’re doing,” said Archan.
“I don’t think our characters are quite aware that the Ed Sullivan show is gone,” said Benjamin. “When we get into this world we literally become these characters. Archan says we feel more like ourselves in some strange way because we can do things we can’t normally do in real life. It’s a lot of fun and that comes across to the audience.”
“It brings all our passions together,” said Archan. “We’ve worked to make and coordinate our costumes, to master the illusions and to include as much humor as we can. Each ‘skit’ has a little story, with its own music and message.”
“Some of it’s ludicrous and some of it’s touching,” Benjamin said.
Archan even plays the accordion during the act — another of the many talents incorporated into their live shows.
“That’s what we’re all about,” said Benjamin. “People love to attend live performances and we’re riding a resurgence in their popularity. You see the trend emerging everywhere and we’re really enjoying our part in helping to bring it back in a family-friendly way. We love diversity, and we love having an audience of parents and kids, young and old, together.”
They now seek paid engagements, hoping to get a return on their investment of time and energy. Rates are negotiable and may be made by calling 920-344-3169 or emailing benjamintalbot@yahoo.com.