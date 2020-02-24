Beaver Dam couple pairs comedy, illusion: Magic act delights young and old alike

“We got good feedback,” said Archan. “Then we decided to do an open mike at Mother Fool’s Coffeehouse in Madison. Gosh it was fun and then we did open mike at Higher Grounds Coffeehouse in Beaver Dam and we couldn’t even get back to our seats before someone came up and was pumping Benjamin’s hand asking if he could book us for a show.”

“We see magic as a genre, not just a bunch of tricks, and that sets us apart from the normal magic show,” said Benjamin. “Our show is designed to be unique.”

The show includes outlandish costumes, ridiculous humor, outrageous sight gags and an over-ruling sense of absurdity.

Benjamin said, “We also want to subvert the idea of the male magician and his female assistant. It’s more of a balance with us. Archan will lead one skit and I will lead another, and we’ll go back and forth in another. Having more women in magic is becoming a real trend and it’s really wonderful to see it.”

The two worked diligently to come up with a half-hour show, consisting of smaller scenes based around a theme and several illusions.

Proof that they were on to something came at the 2019 Houdini Convention in Middleton.