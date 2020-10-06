Beaver Dam delays new public works building discussion, no referendum coming

Council member Mick Fischer made a motion to turn the public works building over to voters as a referendum, but his motion failed 6 to 8. Dave Hansen, Mick Fischer, Ken Anderson, Jack Yuds, Heidi Freeby and Kay Appenfeldt voted yes. Kara Nelson, Cris Olson, Jaclyn Shelton, Mike Wissell, Jon Abfall, Kevin Burnett, Dan Doyle and Therese Henriksen voted no.

Olson said that the job of council members is to make hard decisions and this will be one of the hardest because of the price tag. He said leaders did the right thing for the city when they similarly approved borrowing for the $5 million new police station in 2010. He said it's unknown how long the current low borrowing rates will last.

The council unanimously approved going over the city's self-imposed debt limit of $1.7 million in borrowing for all other 2021 projects. The city proposes about $6.77 million in different projects to be covered by about $5.9 million in borrowing and $871,000 in grants. The council has yet to vote on a final borrowing plan.

Possible 2021 projects include reconstruction of the downtown portion of South Spring Street, the repair of West Street from West Third Street to Oneida Street, fixing South Lincoln Avenue from East Davis Street to Henry Street and work on several other roads throughout the city.