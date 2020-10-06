Beaver Dam delays new public works building discussion, no referendum coming

The Beaver Dam Common Council will take more time to discuss a possible new multi-million dollar facility for public works and parks after voting down a motion to have a referendum.
The council is in the middle of discussions about what major projects to fund like road reconstruction and park maintenance. The proposed new facility for public works and parks, built in a city business park on the north side of Beaver Dam, could cost from about $10 million to more than $13 million.
The new building would replace to current facility, which officials say in outdated, inefficient and unsafe. A study demonstrated the need for a new building 12 years ago. The city would borrow for the building over 20 years as a process separate from other 2021 projects.
Council members have multiple options available for the new building depending on the engineering method for the building, square footage for future storage growth and internal fixtures. On Monday, the council voted to delay discussion until Nov. 16, after the city completes the budget process for 2021, to allow for more consideration of the options and gain more input from the public. Jaclyn Shelton, Mike Wissell, Kara Nelson and Cris Olson voted no on the delay.
"It’s like a wardrobe," council member Heidi Freeby said of choosing between the various options. "I do feel it’s rushed."
Council member Mick Fischer made a motion to turn the public works building over to voters as a referendum, but his motion failed 6 to 8. Dave Hansen, Mick Fischer, Ken Anderson, Jack Yuds, Heidi Freeby and Kay Appenfeldt voted yes. Kara Nelson, Cris Olson, Jaclyn Shelton, Mike Wissell, Jon Abfall, Kevin Burnett, Dan Doyle and Therese Henriksen voted no.
Olson said that the job of council members is to make hard decisions and this will be one of the hardest because of the price tag. He said leaders did the right thing for the city when they similarly approved borrowing for the $5 million new police station in 2010. He said it's unknown how long the current low borrowing rates will last.
The council unanimously approved going over the city's self-imposed debt limit of $1.7 million in borrowing for all other 2021 projects. The city proposes about $6.77 million in different projects to be covered by about $5.9 million in borrowing and $871,000 in grants. The council has yet to vote on a final borrowing plan.
Possible 2021 projects include reconstruction of the downtown portion of South Spring Street, the repair of West Street from West Third Street to Oneida Street, fixing South Lincoln Avenue from East Davis Street to Henry Street and work on several other roads throughout the city.
The proposal also includes fixing the lagoon walls at Swan City Park and providing half the funding for a new splash pad to replace the wading pool. The other half for the splash pad would come from fundraising.
Other possible projects are a training facility for the fire department and buying new equipment for the public works department.
City officials said Beaver Dam is in a good financial position to borrow and make payments, especially with current low interest rates. The expected tax impact of the city's proposal is $60 on a the value of a $100,000 home for the public works building and $19 on the value of a $100,000 home for other 2021 projects.
The council is expected to consider 2021 projects Oct. 12 before heading into the 2021 operating budget.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
