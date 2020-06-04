Beaver Dam District working through storm damage to district sites

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The home stadium bleachers on the football field of Beaver Dam High School were resting on the field Thursday as the district continued to assess damage from Tuesday’s night storm at several sites.

“This is not the reality we wanted to navigate right now, but it is the card we have been dealt,” Superintendent Mark DiStefano said. “We will come together and work to bring resolution to this new challenge. We are all too familiar with curve balls lately, but it is Beaver Dam, we can handle this.”

The severe storms that went through the area on Tuesday night causes tree and limb damage and loss of power to several district properties including: Lincoln Elementary School, Washington Elementary School, the Educational Service Center and Beaver Dam High School.