Beaver Dam District working through storm damage to district sites

The home stadium bleachers on the football field of Beaver Dam High School were resting on the field Thursday as the district continued to assess damage from Tuesday’s night storm at several sites.
“This is not the reality we wanted to navigate right now, but it is the card we have been dealt,” Superintendent Mark DiStefano said. “We will come together and work to bring resolution to this new challenge. We are all too familiar with curve balls lately, but it is Beaver Dam, we can handle this.”
The severe storms that went through the area on Tuesday night causes tree and limb damage and loss of power to several district properties including: Lincoln Elementary School, Washington Elementary School, the Educational Service Center and Beaver Dam High School.
“Specifically, the district incurred damage from high winds,” according to the press release from the district. “In addition to tree damage, there was damage to the greenhouse, baseball scoreboard, and track surface. The most significant damage appears to have occurred at the high school football field, in that the entire home stadium bleachers were blown east away from the press box and onto the edge of the track surface, taking out a portion of the fence around the track. The bleachers incurred structural twisting and bending. The southern portion of the bleachers were torn off and blown onto the football field itself.”
The district, which announced graduation plans for the class of 2020 at the football field, still plans on the celebration being at that location, but there may be change in seating plans.
District communication officer Nicole White said they are currently working with an insurance company and removing downed and damaged trees.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.
