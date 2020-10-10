Beaver Dam Downtown Fall Fest scaled back, COVID-19 safety precautions in mind

A Downtown Beaver Dam Committee has decided to twist the terror this Halloween with a “COVID Safe Fall Festival” Oct. 31.
Although the crowd-producing highlights of last year’s event will not be held, a variety of other activities and take-home options will be offered downtown in a safe and health-friendly way.
“Our scavenger hunt will take place over that week, Oct. 24 to Nov. 1, and the other things we offer on Halloween will be held with outside pickups,” said Community Development Manager Mary Vogl-Rauscher. “As COVID spreads and becomes more and more dangerous, we have to think of ways to do things safely, while still giving people an opportunity to have fun.”
Committee members shared concerns Wednesday about holding the event, but agreed that it would be worthwhile to offer whatever attractions could be provided with social-distancing and mask-wearing as requirements. As a result, treats and bagged activities will be handed to youngsters and families outside of participating businesses and facilities – or even through vehicle windows if that’s what patrons want.
Events will take place Oct. 31, between 10 a.m. and noon.
Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt will set up a treat tube atop the Modern Woodmen building on the south side lot of 324 S. Spring St. Treats will slide down the tube to youngsters below. The sheriff’s department will once again offer child identification sign-up.
Drive-by activity bags will be available at the rear entry of The Watermark Community Center, 209 S. Center St.; at Art on the Town Studio, 127 Front St.; and at Dodge County Center for the Arts, 130 W. Maple Ave. Other locations are yet to be determined.
A drive-by popcorn sale will be held at the front of Beaver Dam Cinema, formerly Rogers Cinema, at 236 Front St.
Support Local Journalism
Drive-by trick or treating will be available at businesses through their rear entries off the Tower Parking lot. They include Modern Woodmen of America, McKinstry’s Home Furnishings and Bullfrogs & Butterflies.
The Dodge County Historical Society Museum, 105 Park Ave., will offer treats from its front porch. Some businesses will be open and offering treats as well. For those walking downtown there are several windows that will be eerily decorated, or adorned with seasonal merchandise.
The Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce, 127 S. Spring St., will offer an “I Love Beaver Dam Costume Contest” with local Scouts taking costume photos and sharing treats at the chamber from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Digital images may also be submitted by individuals and families to info@bdchamber.com. The chamber will be posting the photos online, and a panel of judges will choose five winners. Prizes include an “Everything Chocolate” basket and other valuable merchandise.
Attendees will also have a chance to vote for their favorite business-sponsored scarecrows, which have been installed on downtown light and sign poles. Winners will be determined by the number of likes recorded on the chamber’s Facebook page.
Last year’s popular “Scary Scavenger Search” will be offered again, with externally viewed objects.
“Last year, for example, we asked ‘How many pumpkins are there in the window of Beaver Dam Paint & Glass?’” said organizer and real estate agent Michelle De La Torre. “The items will be either in the shops’ windows, on the buildings or around downtown.”
Clues and entry forms will be available online and from the chamber office. Online answers may be posted on the Facebook messenger page for Downtown Beaver Dam Inc. Paper forms should be turned in at the chamber office, 127 S. Spring St., or in the drop box on the west side of Preferred Realty, 202 W. Maple Ave., before 4 p.m. on Nov. 2. Prizes will be awarded.
Habitat for Humanity will again be holding its popular e-cycling collection in the south Tower Parking Lot (along the Beaver Dam River behind the 300 block of South Spring Street). Televisions, computers and other electronics will be collected for a fee. Proceeds will benefit the Habitat mission to provide affordable housing to area families.
Events that will return next year include a dance program, the “Witches Dance” with audience participation, a martial arts demonstration, outside vendors, pumpkin carving, games and more.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.