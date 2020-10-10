Beaver Dam Downtown Fall Fest scaled back, COVID-19 safety precautions in mind

Drive-by activity bags will be available at the rear entry of The Watermark Community Center, 209 S. Center St.; at Art on the Town Studio, 127 Front St.; and at Dodge County Center for the Arts, 130 W. Maple Ave. Other locations are yet to be determined.

A drive-by popcorn sale will be held at the front of Beaver Dam Cinema, formerly Rogers Cinema, at 236 Front St.

Drive-by trick or treating will be available at businesses through their rear entries off the Tower Parking lot. They include Modern Woodmen of America, McKinstry’s Home Furnishings and Bullfrogs & Butterflies.

The Dodge County Historical Society Museum, 105 Park Ave., will offer treats from its front porch. Some businesses will be open and offering treats as well. For those walking downtown there are several windows that will be eerily decorated, or adorned with seasonal merchandise.

The Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce, 127 S. Spring St., will offer an “I Love Beaver Dam Costume Contest” with local Scouts taking costume photos and sharing treats at the chamber from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Digital images may also be submitted by individuals and families to info@bdchamber.com. The chamber will be posting the photos online, and a panel of judges will choose five winners. Prizes include an “Everything Chocolate” basket and other valuable merchandise.