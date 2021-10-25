 Skip to main content
Beaver Dam drops mask requirement at middle school and high school
Beaver Dam drops mask requirement at middle school and high school

Beaver Dam High School junior Tyler Vren has a plate of Karaage-Don handed to him from Chef John Sugimura on Oct. 21.

The Beaver Dam Unified School District Board of Education narrowly split in favor of removing the mask wearing requirement at Beaver Dam Middle School and Beaver Dam High School effective immediately during its meeting Monday.

Masks are still required in elementary schools and for students in the 4K program. However other school buildings including the Educational Service Center no longer have mask requirements.

Board member John Kraus Jr. made the motion that was favored by board members Chad Prieve, JoAnne Tyjeski and Bev Beal Loeck. Board members Mary Kuntz, Lisa Panzer and Marge Jorgensen voted against the motion.

Kraus said his reasoning was because the younger students have not had the option to get the vaccine yet.

Four people spoke during community comment about making masks optional while one person spoke in favor of keeping the mask mandate.

The vote happened directly after a vote not requiring masks in all the schools failed.

