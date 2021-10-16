Beaver Dam Education Fund grants awarded

“We’re very pleased with the applications that were made, and believe they will all benefit positive learning experiences in the district,” said Foundation Board President and Advisory Board member Tom Heffron. “It was a good mix of projects that these grants will support.”

The Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation recently launched its Education Fund, designed to help teachers and school leaders launch special projects and learning opportunities throughout the Beaver Dam Unified School District. The fund began with $10,000, gathered from private contributions.

“It’s actually a partnership between the foundation and the school district,” said Heffron. “The whole idea is that the district has a fund now where people can contribute – from businesses, industries or families or individuals – into a fund where it can be used for a variety of unmet needs. They can be needs at any level, for whatever is seen as most appropriate.”

The fund went active immediately, with applications solicited, received and approved by Oct. 4. Applications were reviewed the next day.

A new cycle of grants is expected next fall.