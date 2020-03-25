Beaver Dam election features contested race in Ward 6

Baulch said he wants to bring a spirit of leadership and collaboration to city government.

“I think we can make Beaver Dam everything we want it to be,” he said, but that officials have to work together and be positive without assuming the worst of everything.

Baulch said officials need to go out and find community partners while working with residents and local business owners and be there as a conduit to state and federal officials. He said he’s learned through his work, including at the hospital during the coronavirus epidemic, how people come together to realize one goal. As a reporter, he said he learned how to explain things well and the important of teamwork.

He said there are so many possibilities that could be on the horizon, like the Swan City Park plan, and figuring out how to fund it. He said it’s important to proactively try to find opportunities and promote growth as an ongoing goal.

“We need to be proactive and try to find ways to solve problems and find solutions and you can’t do that by saying no to everything,” he said.