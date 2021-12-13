Beaver Dam eliminates all mask requirements in schools

At it's meeting Monday night, Beaver Dam School Board lifted the requirement that elementary school students wear masks in school.

Board member John Kraus Jr. brought the motion to the board and said he was not comfortable with requiring others to wear masks. He said there were no other mandates in the area.

“I move to lift the mask mandate, but say that they are highly recommended optional,” Kraus said. “I think this is here to stay and we have to move forward with things.”

Board member Marge Jorgensen asked for the mandate to stay in place until after the students return from winter break in order to give parents a chance to prepare for the change. The students have eight more days until the break.

Kraus did not change his motion for additional time. Board members Jorgensen and Lisa Panzer voted against removing the mandate.

Beaver Dam Unified School District sent paperwork parents last summer saying masks would be optional in schools. However the school board changed course prior to the start of the school year and school started with masks required for all students and staff at all levels.