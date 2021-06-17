Beaver Dam emergency workers respond to house fire on Vermont Street

Beaver Dam Fire Department responded to a house fire at 150 Vermont St., Thursday after neighbors reported a loud noise.

A male resident of the house was taken by ambulance to Marshfield Medical Center -- Beaver Dam. He was then flown by helicopter for further treatment. According to online records, the property is owned by Samuel Demro.

According to a press release from the Beaver Dam Fire Department, Beaver Dam Fire and EMS was dispatched at 1:22 p.m. for a report of a house fire with flames in the basement. Beaver Dam Fire units arrived on scene at 1:25 p.m. and observed no smoke or fire visible from the home. Neighbors had reported hearing an explosion.

The house suffered minor smoke and fire damage. Beaver Dam Fire Department units cleared the scene at 2:30 p.m.

Beaver Dam Police also responded to the home and secured the area around the home. Police extended police tape around the home and extended it across the street. The garage door sustained a large amount of the damage visible outside the home.