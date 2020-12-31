Beaver Dam EMS staff gets opportunity to get COVID vaccine

COLUMBUS – Beaver Dam Fire Chief Alan Mannel were among EMS who were able to get the COVID vaccine on Wednesday at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus.

Only those working as emergency medical services were able to get the vaccine, Mannel said. Firefighters and police are in the next tier to be offered the vaccine.

“I was pleasantly surprised to get a call from Prairie Ridge telling me they had vaccines available,” Mannel said. “All of the Beaver Dam Fire Department EMS people who want the vaccine were able to get it.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

About half of the personnel took up the hospital on the offer, Mannel said.

“Pretty typical from what I’ve read,” Mannel said. “Some people just don’t want it.”

Mannel, who has known two people who have died from COVID, said that for himself he couldn’t wait to get the vaccine.

“I experienced no side effects, not even a sore injection site,” Mannel said.