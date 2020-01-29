Beaver Dam eyes new land for business park

Beaver Dam is looking to obtain new land to help with future development on the city's north side.
The city's community development committee approved an agreement Tuesday that would lead to the purchase of eight acres off Highway 151 and Hemlock Road. The land is near the 151 Business Park and the upcoming Beaver Dam Commerce Park being organized by Alliant Energy.
"It's been long-coveted," said Trent Campbell, vice president of the Beaver Dam Area Development Corporation. The corporation is a public-private entity that helps the city pursue large-scale development projects and is technically separate from the city.
The property is owned by the Frank family. The corporation has a verbal agreement to purchase the land for $488,000. The plan is to annex the land from the township and into the city. The city would then buy the land from the corporation for the purchase price plus additional costs.
Beaver Dam will use funds from a tax increment finance district to make the payment. TIF districts allow city's to spend money to help guide development that is paid for by the growth in tax revenue from new development. Doing so would keep responsibility for the purchase off taxpayers' hands. The land has to be in the city limits to do that, so the corporation has to buy it first.
"We need to be your middleman so you can use the appropriate funds," Campbell said.
Campbell said the district is generating revenue from developments including WDS Construction, Beaver Dam Cold Storage and Vintage Parts.
There is no specific plan for the property if the city ends up buying it. Campbell said the goal is to put the community in the best situation for the future. He said the value of nearby property could also go up due to the frontage off Highway 151. He said the property is also strategic because of a state Department of Transportation plan to extend Kellom Road to Highway A as a frontage road.
That is part of a plan to convert Highway 151 between Waupun and Columbus into a freeway. While a study was completed in 2010 and public meetings about the project have been held, the project is not currently on the Wisconsin Department of Transportation schedule.
