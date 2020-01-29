Beaver Dam eyes new land for business park

Beaver Dam is looking to obtain new land to help with future development on the city's north side.

The city's community development committee approved an agreement Tuesday that would lead to the purchase of eight acres off Highway 151 and Hemlock Road. The land is near the 151 Business Park and the upcoming Beaver Dam Commerce Park being organized by Alliant Energy.

"It's been long-coveted," said Trent Campbell, vice president of the Beaver Dam Area Development Corporation. The corporation is a public-private entity that helps the city pursue large-scale development projects and is technically separate from the city.

The property is owned by the Frank family. The corporation has a verbal agreement to purchase the land for $488,000. The plan is to annex the land from the township and into the city. The city would then buy the land from the corporation for the purchase price plus additional costs.

Beaver Dam will use funds from a tax increment finance district to make the payment. TIF districts allow city's to spend money to help guide development that is paid for by the growth in tax revenue from new development. Doing so would keep responsibility for the purchase off taxpayers' hands. The land has to be in the city limits to do that, so the corporation has to buy it first.