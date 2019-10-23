Organizers are hoping to bring a new look to the Beaver Dam Family Center Ice Arena as the facility.
The arena, 609 Gould St., is celebrating its 40th annual Skaters’ Unlimited banquet Nov. 16, with tickets priced at $40 and a goal of raising $40,000. Deb Jenson, organizer for the banquet, said the proceeds will go to painting the exterior metal of the building and adding a new lighted sign as well as supporting the operating budget.
“We want it to look more modern,” said Chris Westfall, the board president of the Beaver Dam Hockey Association. “The high school is brand new. MPTC is brand new and this building’s been here since I was a kid.”
Organizers said that the arena is privately funded and relies on members and donations while keeping fees low for the community. They said it takes about $180,000 a year to run the facility which receives no local or state tax dollars.
The banquet will feature live and silent auctions, raffles, door prizes, DJ music plus food and drinks.
The family center offers a home for the Beaver Dam Hockey Association, the Swan City Ice Skaters, the Beaver Dam High School hockey teams and other skating programs.
The arena opened about 35 years ago after hard-fought fundraising through auctions, spaghetti dinners and even some residents taking out a second mortgage on their homes.
The banquet will be at the Beaver Dam Country Club the evening Nov. 16. There will be special recognition for alumni, community supporters and past coaches and board members. Donations of $500 will include two tickets and donations of $1,000 will include four tickets.
Tickets are available online and at the arena or Rechek’s Food Pride. Monetary donations may be made on the family center’s website or the Skaters’ Unlimited Banquet Facebook page. Items for auctions and raffles are also being accepted.
Looking toward the future, organizers also said the family center will need to focus on a new compressor to keep the ice frozen, replacing the Zamboni and other infrastructure needs.
This year, the arena received new lights indoors, valued at more than $50,000, after winning an online contest.
