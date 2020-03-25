Beaver Dam family displaced from apartment after finding smoke coming from outlet

A family residing in an apartment was displaced on Tuesday after finding smoke coming from an outlet in the apartment at 819 Madison St.

Beaver Dam Fire Department Captain Chris Ackley said that the fire department was dispatched to the apartment at 11:47 p.m.

“During the initial investigation there was light smoke coming from an outlet,” Ackley said. “Firefighters used hand tools to open up the wall. Active fire was found in the wall.”

Ackley said after finding the fire in the wall five units from around the area were called in to assist with the fire in the apartment building, which as four apartments.

“With proper communication and fast work from the Beaver Dam Fire Department the fire was contained to the room and apartment that it started in,” Ackley said. “All Beaver Dam Fire units cleared the scene at 1:09 p.m.

Beaver Dam Fire had assistance from Fox Lake Fire Department, Horicon Fire Department, Juneau Fire Department, Hustisford Fire Department, and Watertown Fire Department. All units were cancelled prior to arrival. A big thank you to the Beaver Dam Police Department assisted with traffic control.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family while repairs are made to the apartment.

