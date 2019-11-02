Perhaps Fred MacMurray’s greatest fan, Roger Noll, will present his 26th movie featuring Beaver Dam’s famous native son Wednesday at Beaver Dam Community Library, 311 N. Spring St.
“I’m beginning my second 25 movie presentations in more than 22 years,” said Noll, who shares historic background and variety show appearances prior to each showing. “If I continue to share all of his 83 feature-length movies at this rate, I’ll have to live to be 117.”
MacMurray’s mother Maleeta Martin was the daughter of one of Beaver Dam’s most prominent families. She eventually married Fred MacMurray Sr., the son of a local Presbyterian pastor and an accomplished violinist. To marry any musician was not deemed respectable by Maleeta’s father, however, and she was promptly disinherited.
In August 1908, during a concert tour, Fred (Bud) MacMurray Jr. was born to the couple in Kankakee, Illinois. The family led a nomadic life, living in California, Chicago and Madison before the marriage dissolved.
Maleeta returned to her hometown, depending on other family members to help her raise her young son (then age 6).
MacMurray Jr. spent his formative years in the city developing several lifelong friendships. In high school, MacMurray was one of the most popular students taking part in band, orchestra and athletics. He lettered in football, basketball, baseball and track. He received a football scholarship to Carroll College in Waukesha but left after one semester to pursue a career in music.
MacMurray went on to fame on Broadway, in films, and on radio and television.
Wednesday’s movie, “Callaway Went Thataway,” opened in theaters in 1951. It co-starred Howard Keel fresh off his “Show Boat” musical success, and Dorothy McGuire, perhaps best remembered for her portrayal of Katie Nolan, the mother in the 1945 film of Betty Smith’s novel ‘’A Tree Grows in Brooklyn.’’
According to the film synopsis, “This 1951 comedy is about the new craze of TV Cowboys ala Gene Autry, Roy Rogers and Hopalong Cassidy. Fred and Dorothy McGuire play two marketing professionals who hire a lookalike of classic western actor Smoky Callaway played by Howard Keel to impersonate the actor and make new films, but things go awry when the real Callaway, thought long missing, returns. The movie includes cameo appearances by Clark Gable and Elizabeth Taylor.”
The movie runs 81 minutes, and prior to the movie two half-hour comedy shows from the 1950s will be shown.
In the “Jack Benny Show,” Jack invites some celebrity friends over to the house for one of his weekly jam sessions. This week’s session includes Fred MacMurray, Dan Dailey, Kirk Douglas, Tony Martin and Dick Powell. The show originally aired Oct. 17, 1954.
In the “George Gobel Show,” George introduces himself, then his orchestra leader, John Scott Trotter, to his audience.Then his guest, Fred MacMurray, saxophone in hand, wants something to do. George refuses. Next he sings with Peggy King. The show originally aired Oct. 2, 1954.
The movie will be presented in the library’s Welch Meeting Room. There will be two showings, at 2 and 6 p.m.
Noll, an attorney by trade, has a burning interest in Beaver Dam’s most famous son and at one time operated a museum featuring items he has collected over the years. Noll reminds local residents that most of MacMurray’s films are available on DVD at the library, and urges people to check them out.
