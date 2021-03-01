Beaver Dam Farmers Market to move downtown

With the snow melting and sun shining, the Beaver Dam Farmers Market is sowing the seeds of change.
Planning is underway for the upcoming market season, which runs May 1 through Oct. 30, to take place at a new downtown location.
The market has most recently been held in the Heritage Village shopping center’s parking lot at 1645 N. Spring St., from 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Earlier this year, Heritage Village approached city officials about the need to find a different home for the market due to new tenants coming to the shopping center. Three retail stores — Marshalls, Five Below and Ross Dress for Less — are scheduled to open this spring in the space formerly occupied by Boston Store.
Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tracy Propst said the chamber, along with Mayor Glewen and Downtown Beaver Dam Inc., see this as an opportunity to bring the market downtown.
“We’re trying to get more vitality in our downtown and the market could bring people walking and shopping more in our shops, too,” she said.
Propst said after touring the downtown area with the Chief of Police John Kreuziger on Monday afternoon, two spots were identified as possibilities; Tower parking lot off of Mill Street or the former Tom Reilly car dealership parking lot off of Ryan Cantafio’s Way.
“I love the farmers market and want to make sure it still survives,” she said. “We have a vision to bring it to Spring Street at some point, but we’ll start out in one of the parking lots this summer and see how it goes.”
Propst said any changes to the market are in the early stages. A proposal still needs to go before the city council and permits must be acquired.
The registration price will remain the same as in the past, with the majority of funds going toward website development, permits and advertising.
Ideas are being tossed around to possibly have the market operate in the morning on Saturdays and in the evening one day during the week.
“The vendors are going to have a lot of say in the changes because this is their livelihood,” she said. “We value them and want them to succeed.”
A survey link for vendors only can be found on the Beaver Dam Farmers Market Facebook page. Vendors are also invited to a March 25 meeting at 5 p.m. at the Chamber, 127 S. Spring St. A Zoom link will be provided to those who wish to attend remotely. Following the meeting, attendees will walk to the locations under consideration.
For more information, contact Propst at (920) 887-8879.
Downtown Beaver Dam decked out for the holiday season
A large number of Beaver Dam merchants have been decorating their stores in preparation for the Christmas season. Twinkling windows and holiday displays are prevalent throughout the downtown in an effort attract shoppers and brighten up 2020.
Downtown Beaver Dam Inc. held its annual holiday window decorating contest recently for businesses that wished to participate. A panel of judges selected Riverfront Wine Bar, 227 Front St., as the winner. Taking second place was Life Academy, 110 E. Burnett St., and third place went to McKinstry's Home Furnishings, 131 Front St.
Check out a gallery of this year’s handiwork, and take a moment to look back at photos of past window trimmings, as well.
Consider supporting local journalism. Click to Subscribe to wiscnews.com
Downtown Beaver Dam is decked out for the 2020 holiday season.
Storefronts in Beaver Dam are all decked out for the Christmas season. The theme for the Downtown Beaver Dam Inc. window decorating contest is…
Many Beaver Dam shop owners have been decorating in preparation for the Christmas season and the annual holiday parade which begins at 5:30 p.…
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.