Beaver Dam Farmers Market to move downtown

“I love the farmers market and want to make sure it still survives,” she said. “We have a vision to bring it to Spring Street at some point, but we’ll start out in one of the parking lots this summer and see how it goes.”

Propst said any changes to the market are in the early stages. A proposal still needs to go before the city council and permits must be acquired.

The registration price will remain the same as in the past, with the majority of funds going toward website development, permits and advertising.

Ideas are being tossed around to possibly have the market operate in the morning on Saturdays and in the evening one day during the week.

“The vendors are going to have a lot of say in the changes because this is their livelihood,” she said. “We value them and want them to succeed.”

A survey link for vendors only can be found on the Beaver Dam Farmers Market Facebook page. Vendors are also invited to a March 25 meeting at 5 p.m. at the Chamber, 127 S. Spring St. A Zoom link will be provided to those who wish to attend remotely. Following the meeting, attendees will walk to the locations under consideration.

For more information, contact Propst at (920) 887-8879.

