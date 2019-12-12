Beaver Dam filmmaker's work to be shown

Vintage films taken by amateur chronicler Charles Starkweather of Beaver Dam will be shared Tuesday at 2 and 6 p.m. at Beaver Dam Community Library, 311 N. Spring St., in the Welch Meeting Room.
According to local historian Roger Noll, “All are invited to join us for a look at rare films made by Charlie as he traveled the state capturing historic places and events from the 1920s through the 1950s. I will provide some commentary as we travel through time with Charlie as our guide.”
There is no charge. Light refreshments will be served.