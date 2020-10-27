Beaver Dam final budget hinges on referendum vote

The Beaver Dam Common Council approved two budget proposals for publication on Monday, depending on whether the fire staffing referendum passes.
Under state law, the budgets have to be published in the newspaper for public review before the expected final approval in November. Without the referendum, the city operating budget for 2021 would be $16.89 million with a tax levy of $10.83 million, a decrease of 0.42% from 2020. With the referendum, the operating budget would be $17.32 million with a tax levy of $11.26 million, an increase of 3.52% from 2020. The net extra funding would be about $428,000, minus savings from overtime. The total tax mill rate is not yet available.
The referendum is asking voters whether to approve additional tax levy to fund six new full-time firefighter/paramedic positions in the fire department. Should voters approve the referendum, the additional tax impact would be about $43 on the value of a $100,000 house.
If the referendum is approved, the city would not receive a payment from the state under the expenditure restraint program in 2022 because it would push the city's expenses over the allowable limit, City Administrator Zak Bloom said. The city is eligible for the payment in 2021 because it is based off of eligibility from 2020. The shortfall would be made up from the city's fund balance in the 2022 budget.
During the council meeting Monday, council members Ken Anderson and Mick Fischer made motions to reduce or eliminate the city's community development manager position, currently held by Mary Vogl-Rauscher to work on projects promoting and expanding local businesses. The motions failed.
The council approved a motion from Kara Nelson to give the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce an extra $12,000 in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The council did not approve a motion from Nelson to reduce the raise for City Attorney Maryann Schacht from 4% to 2% to keep it in line with raises for other city employees next year. Officials said that a percent raise for Schacht was missed last year due to an oversight, though she did receive a separate raise of tens of thousands of dollars last year to compensate for her increased work load.
The council has already approved a funding plan for major capital projects in 2021 and will approve the operating budget next month. After that, the council is expected to address whether to borrow for a new public works and parks facility.
