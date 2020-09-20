Beaver Dam fire cadets to visit 9/11 memorial in New York City

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Burgeoning firefighters will soon have an opportunity to visit hallowed ground as they learn about the gravity of service.

The Beaver Dam Fire Department has a fire cadets program open to teenagers from area high schools to teach them about firefighting and prepare them for a possible career as an emergency responder. The cadets now young enough to have not even been alive the day of the Sept. 11 attacks.

"We were talking to some of the cadets one night," said JD DuCharme, a Beaver Dam firefighter involved with the cadets program. "We were watching a documentary on 9/11 and one of our cadets said, 'They never taught us about that in school.'"

The cadet had heard about the attacks but was only one year old when they happened.

"It wasn't a part of his life," DuCharme said.

Program organizers had the idea to take cadets to New York City to visit Ground Zero, the Sept. 11 Memorial and Museum and other sites while hearing stories from those who were there.