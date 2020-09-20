Beaver Dam fire cadets to visit 9/11 memorial in New York City

Burgeoning firefighters will soon have an opportunity to visit hallowed ground as they learn about the gravity of service.
The Beaver Dam Fire Department has a fire cadets program open to teenagers from area high schools to teach them about firefighting and prepare them for a possible career as an emergency responder. The cadets now young enough to have not even been alive the day of the Sept. 11 attacks.
"We were talking to some of the cadets one night," said JD DuCharme, a Beaver Dam firefighter involved with the cadets program. "We were watching a documentary on 9/11 and one of our cadets said, 'They never taught us about that in school.'"
The cadet had heard about the attacks but was only one year old when they happened.
"It wasn't a part of his life," DuCharme said.
Program organizers had the idea to take cadets to New York City to visit Ground Zero, the Sept. 11 Memorial and Museum and other sites while hearing stories from those who were there.
The program reached out to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which offers support to first responders and their families. Stephen Siller was a firefighter in Brooklyn who died responding to the World Trade Center after running through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel with his gear on his back. The foundation reached back out in two days, offering to cover the trip and offer a private tour for the cadets, who will visit New York City in March.
DuCharme was a senior in high school the day of the attacks.
"For me, it really routed me to where I wanted to go in my life," he said. "For them, it's going to be a new learning experience."
The adults joining the cadets on the trip will pay their way. The trip is covered, but those willing to donate can write a monetary donation to the fire cadets program at city hall, 205 S. Lincoln Ave., or send an e-mail to DuCharme at jducharme@cityofbeaverdam.com to set something up.
Any extra donations will go the future New York trips or to new training opportunities for the cadets by traveling to different locations or buy items for in-house training.
DuCharme said the vision is the expand the New York Trip to include students from a broader area.
"I think just showing people how important service is in your life and serving others, showing them what it means and what it feels like to serve is just a great way to get people into the program and into firefighting," he said, adding that the cadets will be able to see true brotherhood and the acts of service that come with it.
