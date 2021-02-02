Beaver Dam Fire Chief Alan Mannel announces retirement

Beaver Dam Fire Chief Alan Mannel has announced his retirement.

His last day will be in mid-April. He has been in Beaver Dam for 12 years and has served decades in the field. He announced his retirement to Beaver Dam Police and Fire Commission Tuesday.

"It's time," he said. "They say you'll know when it's time"

The city's police and fire commission will now have to plan for a transition.

Mannel's tenure in Beaver Dam has included several high-profile incidents, including the explosion on Knaup Drive and the apartment fire on Third Street that resulted in two deaths.

Mannel successfully lobbied for a referendum in last year's election that will bring six new full-time firefighters/paramedics to the city department. He has been behind discussions about how to ensure the safety of the community as Beaver Dam grows and its population ages, including a possible second fire station on the north side in the future.

Mannel said it has been a pleasure to serve the Beaver Dam community and an honor to serve with the men and women in the department.

