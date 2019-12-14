Beaver Dam Fire Department battle overnight mobile home fire

TOWN OF BEAVER DAM – There were no injuries on Friday night when area fire departments gathered to battle a mobile home fire at 11:30 p.m. at N8283 Kellom Road Lot 68.

Beaver Dam Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Matthew Christian said in a press release that a neighbor reported that the mobile home was on fire. When the Beaver Dam Fire Department arrived both smoke and flames were coming from the home.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The fire was extinguished by fire personal. Major smoke and fire damage occurred to the mobile home. No one was home at the time of the fire. The home is occupied by Crystal Mullen and Michael Wickert.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Beaver Dam Fire Department. No injuries reported. Fire crew were on the scene for about two hours and cleared at 1:24 a.m.

Beaver Dam Fire Department was assisted by Dodge County Sheriff Office, Beaver Dam Police Department, Fox Lake Fire, Horicon Fire, Juneau Fire, Burnett Fire, Watertown Fire, Hustisford Fire, and Alliant Energy.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.