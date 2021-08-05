Beaver Dam Fire Department budget up, police adding body cams

The budget process for 2022 is underway in Beaver Dam as the police and fire commission begins sorting through the numbers for the two departments.

Fire Chief Mike Wesle and Police Chief John Kreuziger presented initial details at the commission's meeting on Wednesday. The commission is expected to meet later this month to take a closer look.

Of note in the fire department budget is a line for wages of $2.18 million up from $1.74 million in 2020 after the department pursued six new full-time hires following a November 2020 referendum. Chief Wesle, who started in the job late last month, said the department is about 2,000 hours under for overtime from this time last year. Reducing overtime was one of the major arguments made in favor of voters approving the referendum last year.

"It's pretty significant," said Mike Wesle.

The fire department is making no capital improvements requests this year that would be paid through borrowing. There are four capital outlay requests in the proposed budget: a technical rescue trailer to more efficiently store and reach equipment; a thermal camera replacement; funding to send personnel to a ropes training course; and funding to bring in instructors from outside the department to teach about skills and trends.