Beaver Dam Fire Department making hires following referendum
Beaver Dam Fire Department making hires following referendum

Beaver Dam Fire Dept file photo

Beaver Dam Fire Department

 DAILY CITIZEN ARCHIVE PHOTO

The Beaver Dam Fire Department is starting to make its promised hires after voters approved a referendum in November.

Beaver Dam voters approved a referendum 66 percent to 34 percent to cover six new full-time firefighter/paramedic positions, with a tax impact of $37 on a $100,000 house in the first year. Fire/EMS officials and staffers lobbied for the referendum as a way to keep a growing, aging community safe and stave off department burnout.

A seventh person is also being hired to fill an opening, Fire Chief Alan Mannel said.

Three staffers started on Feb. 1 and are in the three-week training program to "show them the Beaver Dam way," Mannel said. They are about to go out on a shift.

One employee will start Feb. 16. Two people have been made conditional offers and are in the pre-employment testing phase.

The department is evaluating candidates for the last opening.

The department is also eyeing a recruitment and retention program from the paid on-call firefighters in the wake of some retirements, including investigating changing the name from paid on-call to part-time. Mannel said the goal is to have about 15 to 20 paid on-call staffers and there are at about 15 currently.

Mannel is set to retire in April.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

