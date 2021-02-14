Beaver Dam Fire Department making hires following referendum

The Beaver Dam Fire Department is starting to make its promised hires after voters approved a referendum in November.

Beaver Dam voters approved a referendum 66 percent to 34 percent to cover six new full-time firefighter/paramedic positions, with a tax impact of $37 on a $100,000 house in the first year. Fire/EMS officials and staffers lobbied for the referendum as a way to keep a growing, aging community safe and stave off department burnout.

A seventh person is also being hired to fill an opening, Fire Chief Alan Mannel said.

Three staffers started on Feb. 1 and are in the three-week training program to "show them the Beaver Dam way," Mannel said. They are about to go out on a shift.

One employee will start Feb. 16. Two people have been made conditional offers and are in the pre-employment testing phase.

The department is evaluating candidates for the last opening.

The department is also eyeing a recruitment and retention program from the paid on-call firefighters in the wake of some retirements, including investigating changing the name from paid on-call to part-time. Mannel said the goal is to have about 15 to 20 paid on-call staffers and there are at about 15 currently.