Beaver Dam Fire Department responds to garage fire on Prospect Avenue

Beaver Dam firefighters contained a garage fire on Prospect Avenue Wednesday night.

According to a press release from the department, responders were dispatched to a garage fire at 148 Propsect Avenue at 9:20 p.m. The crew observed a widespread fire on a single car detached garage and deployed a master stream fire hose to suppress the fire. Crews keps the fire contained to the structure.

Crews stayed on scene for just under an hour to make sure the fire was extinguished and there were no injuries.

The fire is under routine investigation.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

