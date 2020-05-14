You are the owner of this article.
Beaver Dam Fire Department responds to garage fire on Prospect Avenue
Beaver Dam Fire Department responds to garage fire on Prospect Avenue

Beaver Dam Fire Dept file photo

Beaver Dam Fire Department

 DAILY CITIZEN ARCHIVE PHOTO

Beaver Dam firefighters contained a garage fire on Prospect Avenue Wednesday night.

According to a press release from the department, responders were dispatched to a garage fire at 148 Propsect Avenue at 9:20 p.m. The crew observed a widespread fire on a single car detached garage and deployed a master stream fire hose to suppress the fire. Crews keps the fire contained to the structure.

Crews stayed on scene for just under an hour to make sure the fire was extinguished and there were no injuries.

The fire is under routine investigation.

