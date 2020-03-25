Beaver Dam fire department sets up 'bear hunt' for safe outdoor activity

Bear hunting season has arrived in Beaver Dam and no license is needed.

Emergency responders in the Beaver Dam Fire Department have organized an effort to display bears, of the stuffed variety, around town to encourage families to safely enjoy the outdoors during the "stay-at-home" order aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus in Wisconsin. Gov. Tony Evers has issued a directive for residents to stay inside and limit non-essential travel, though people are allowed to exercise outside as long as they remain six feet apart from others who don't live in the same household. Playgrounds are closed and group sports are banned.

Jeremy DuCharme, firefighter and paramedic, said he was looking for a popular preschooler "bear hunt" song for his daughter when he came across a similar activity in another community. Several towns and cities are setting up teddy bear and rainbow scavenger hunts for kids who are otherwise stuck at home. Responders on shift later decided to set up a hunt in Beaver Dam.

"We thought it would be a really good gesture to get kids out and about," DuCharme said. He said he hopes it will be a way for people to still be able to go outside and get some fresh air.