Beaver Dam fire department staffing referendum ahead in initial results

The city of Beaver Dam's referendum to raise the tax levy and fund six new positions in the fire department was headed toward a yes in votes reported by 11 p.m. Tuesday.
According to results reported by Dodge County, voters in two Beaver Dam precincts approved of the referendum in two precincts by 1,711 votes to 905 "no" votes, or 65.41 percent approval to 34.59 percent disapproval. Five other precincts had not been reported by that time.
Should the referendum be approved when the full results are in, the revenue would cover six full-time firefighter/paramedic staff members in the department. Fire department officials lobbied for referendum support, saying the additional positions are necessary to keep Beaver Dam safe as the city develops and its population ages.
With the referendum's approval, the finalized mill rate for the city budget would be $9.46 per $1,000 of property value, or $946 in taxes on the value of a $100,000 home. Would the referendum not be approved, the mill rate will be $9.09 per $1,000 of property value, or $909 in taxes on the value of a $100,000 home. The final difference with the referendum in 2021 is $37 on a $100,000 home.
The mill rate in 2020 was $9.58 per $1,000 of property value, or $958 on the value of a $100,000 home, so taxes will be lower in 2021 with or without the referendum.
The net increase of expenses in the 2021 city budget for the new positions would be $428,362 after savings from overtime with the new positions.
The city would lose out on funds from the state's expenditure restraint program, expected to be over $300,000, because of the referendum in 2022. The city's fund balance would cover the loss. The referendum would not affect the state funding in 2021.
The Common Council approved forwarding the referendum question to voters over the summer. Some officials expressed concerns that the fire department did not do its due diligence and explore alternative options before heading into the serious prospect of a referendum to raise taxes.
