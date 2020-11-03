Beaver Dam fire department staffing referendum ahead in initial results

The city of Beaver Dam's referendum to raise the tax levy and fund six new positions in the fire department was headed toward a yes in votes reported by 11 p.m. Tuesday.

According to results reported by Dodge County, voters in two Beaver Dam precincts approved of the referendum in two precincts by 1,711 votes to 905 "no" votes, or 65.41 percent approval to 34.59 percent disapproval. Five other precincts had not been reported by that time.

Should the referendum be approved when the full results are in, the revenue would cover six full-time firefighter/paramedic staff members in the department. Fire department officials lobbied for referendum support, saying the additional positions are necessary to keep Beaver Dam safe as the city develops and its population ages.

With the referendum's approval, the finalized mill rate for the city budget would be $9.46 per $1,000 of property value, or $946 in taxes on the value of a $100,000 home. Would the referendum not be approved, the mill rate will be $9.09 per $1,000 of property value, or $909 in taxes on the value of a $100,000 home. The final difference with the referendum in 2021 is $37 on a $100,000 home.