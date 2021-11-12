Beaver Dam Fire Dept. holds badge pinning and promotion ceremony

Nine firefighters were honored Tuesday night at the Beaver Dam Fire Department’s badge pinning and promotions ceremony.

Before a crowd of family, friends and fellow members of the BDFD, three individuals who successfully completed all requirements during a year of probationary training were sworn in by City Attorney Maryann Schacht. Paid-on-call firefighters Brennan Buschke and Anthony Kuenzi along with career firefighter and paramedic George Anetsberger received their badges.

The fire department also recognized six men received promotions. Combined, the officers have provided BDFD with 76 years of service.

Those honored included Captain Lee Smith who was formally promoted to deputy chief, replacing Matt Christian who retired in May. Smith, who has more than 36 years of experience in fire and emergency medical services, received an additional bugle.

Lieutenants John Jatczak and Corey Braunschweig also received an additional bugle for as they were promoted to captain. Career firefighters/paramedics Wesley Jahnke, Jake Zemlicka-Retzlaff and Eric Theel all received a bugle after being promoted to lieutenant.

Fire Chief Michael Wesle praised the honorees and their support systems. He said although the men are at different stages of their careers, they all share a similar story.