Authorities are investigating a suspicious boat fire that occurred on Friday night at Beaver Dam Bay Marina, W9376 Highway G.
According to a press release from Beaver Dam Fire Department deputy chief Matthew Christian, the fire department responded to a fully involved boat fire around 10:50 p.m. on Friday. The boat was a 30 foot Wellcraft Scarab boat and the fire extinguished. Firefighters remained on the scene until 11 p.m.
The fire is under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, State Fire Marshall’s Office and Beaver Dam Fire Department.
