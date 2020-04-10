Beaver Dam first responder birthday wishes a short-lived hit

Ellie had been planning everything out for her fifth birthday since at least October: a unicorn party with unicorn cake, special decorations and games, plus a guest list featuring friends from her 4K class.
“When we had to tell her we had to cancel it, she was really sad,” said Ellie’s mom, Christel Peterson. Birthday parties were no exception to orders prohibiting gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during a pandemic. Ellie still had a cake and presents, her traditional birthday doughnut and her favorite takeout, but the party was what she planned.
Peterson had read about other communities that had police officers and firefighters roll down the street in their squad cars and trucks to help celebrate birthdays for children who are stuck at home, and reached out on Facebook to see if it could be possible here. On Wednesday morning, Ellie was surprised by a crew of police officers and firefighters singing happy birthday to her.
“She didn’t know anything about it until they came down the street,” Peterson said. Peterson was surprised to see a full procession of cars and trucks, instead of just one or two coming by.
“They just went above and beyond for her,” Peterson said. “It was amazing.”
Soon after, requests came pouring in for other “birthday squad” visits in town, and the police department posted on Facebook Thursday morning that it could no longer take requests after the amount proved to be overwhelming. Requests that had currently been scheduled were to be honored.
Fire Chief Alan Mannel said the briefly-lived program had perhaps been too successful.
Beaver Dam Police Detective Dan Kuhnz said he had also seen another department do a birthday squad and brought it up as something they could do. Word made it to the fire department and they were interested. The idea is that, as long as responders were not on another call and could do so safely, officers and crew members could head over as a birthday squad for a surprise.
About 20 requests came in after the original videos and photos blew up on Facebook and further requests have been placed on hold.
“It’s a good problem to have,” Kuhnz said, pointing out the often a birthday comes second only to Christmas for children.
