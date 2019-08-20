A couple gunshots rang through Prairie View Elementary School Tuesday morning and soon after emergency workers dragged a lifeless body through the cafeteria.
The lifeless body was a volunteer actor and the guns used blanks as Beaver Dam police and fire personnel staged an active shooter training at the school. Officers and firefighters tested the scenario multiple times Tuesday.
"This is an opportunity for police and fire to work together," said Police Chief John Kreuziger.
Active shooter training has become more common, with the public's involvement, as mass shootings and other gun violence continue to grip the United States.
"It's good that we have the opportunity to do this, but you hope it never actually happens," said Gary Spielman of the police and fire commission and the treasurer for the board of education.
At Prairie View, volunteers were involved as patients who pretended to have been injured or killed in the shooting. The first run-through of the scenario Tuesday morning, which was designed to be slower and less stressful at first, involved a shooter in room 407.
Local dispatchers were in on the training. One officer responded to the call, then another, then more before culminating in a confrontation with the "shooter," who ended up dead.
Officers had to make sure that the rooms in the school were safe and that there were no more shooters before emergency workers could tend to the injured in the cafeteria.
"We partner with the school and the school understands what needs to be done when we get to the scene," Kreuziger said. "It's good for the teachers and the school administration to understand how this works and how we work together with the school."
Kreuziger said the department does this kind of training annually, but didn't make them as prominent until the event Tuesday. Community members were warned to stay away from the area and not be alarmed by the emergency worker presence there.
The training tested the use of separate staging areas, like nearby baseball diamonds, to gather personnel to figure out where they're most needed next.
Kreuziger said analysis of recent shootings has taught police that it's better to have emergency responders gather at a centralized location and then head out rather than all descend on the location of the shooting at once.
Kreuziger said that in a real shooter situation, the philosophy taught is "run, hide, fight," in that order: Escaping as a top priority, finding a place out of the shooter's view if running isn't possible, and fighting the shooter as a last resort.
