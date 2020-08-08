Beaver Dam foundation shares $16,500 in grants

The Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation recently disbursed $16,500 in grants to 14 Dodge County non-profit organizations through its first-ever grant cycle.
“Grants from the Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation provide seed money to organizations that have identified needs and have designed constructive action programs aimed at solutions,” said Advisory Board President Tom Heffron. “Grants disbursed in this cycle will fund a wide range of projects, including but not limited to youth, technology, outreach programming, health and family services and education.”
An team of 18 area residents reviews applications and selects recipients based on a number of factors, including proven positive impacts on the community. Another cycle of grants will begin with an application process that is open from Sept. 18 through Oct. 16.
“Investing in our local communities is one of the best ways to expand economic equity and opportunity within our region,” said Patrick Lutz, vice president of the advisory board. “Grants from the Beaver Dam Area Foundation Community ensure that more organizations in Dodge County are set up for success and growth.”
Through an application process, 501©(3) charitable organizations were encouraged to submit immediate project funding needs up to $2,500. Applications were then carefully reviewed by the Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation Advisory Board.
Organizations receiving grants include Badgerland Youth for Christ ($500), Church Health Services ($2,000), Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre ($2,500), Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Central Wisconsin $500), Bo’s Heavenly Clubhouse ($1,000), Dodge County Master Gardener Association ($500), Green Valley Enterprises ($1,000), Marsh Haven Nature Center ($1,000), Mayville Open Door ($1,000), New Beginnings Homeless Shelters/Central Wisconsin Community Action Council ($1,000), PAVE ($2,000), Pregnancy Support Center of Dodge County ($500), Society of St. Vincent de Paul Council of Dodge County ($1,000), and The Gathering Source ($2,000).
Funds are provided by benefactors who support the foundation and its mission. Benefactors often choose how the funds will be used, and to whatever outcomes they specify. The foundation now administers to 25 different funds from individuals, families and organizations. There are currently $225,000 in assets under management.
The Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation was founded in September 2019 as a regional affiliate of the Fond du Lac Area Foundation. Donors are invested “in providing grants to grow a vibrant region and scholarships that support the development of our community’s future leaders.”
To learn more about the Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation and future grant cycles visit beaverdamacf.com.
