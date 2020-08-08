Beaver Dam foundation shares $16,500 in grants

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation recently disbursed $16,500 in grants to 14 Dodge County non-profit organizations through its first-ever grant cycle.

“Grants from the Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation provide seed money to organizations that have identified needs and have designed constructive action programs aimed at solutions,” said Advisory Board President Tom Heffron. “Grants disbursed in this cycle will fund a wide range of projects, including but not limited to youth, technology, outreach programming, health and family services and education.”

An team of 18 area residents reviews applications and selects recipients based on a number of factors, including proven positive impacts on the community. Another cycle of grants will begin with an application process that is open from Sept. 18 through Oct. 16.

“Investing in our local communities is one of the best ways to expand economic equity and opportunity within our region,” said Patrick Lutz, vice president of the advisory board. “Grants from the Beaver Dam Area Foundation Community ensure that more organizations in Dodge County are set up for success and growth.”