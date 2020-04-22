Beaver Dam Foundation starts COVID relief fund

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation is raising funds to assist with short and long-term COVID-19 pandemic relief. All donations made to the Foundation’s Community Fund will be granted to Dodge County non-profits working to serve the area’s most vulnerable populations and those disproportionately affected by the coronavirus and its economic fallout.

"Beaver Dam and the Dodge County area have always been generous in times of need," said Tom Heffron, advisory board president. "Now is an extra special time to contribute to the Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation so we can show support for those Dodge County non-profits that serve our citizens, especially those impacted by the safer-at-home provisions."

According to advisory board vice president Patrick Lutz, funds are allocated following a screening process.

“We have an 18-member advisory committee, which includes the mayor, the school superintendent, retired teachers and financial people,” Lutz said. “We’ve asked agencies to submit requests and any Dodge County non-profit that serves people affected by COVID 19 is eligible to receive funds.”

It is assumed that food pantries, medical and dental support agencies, homeless and abuse shelters, agencies that serve the newly unemployed and other 501(c)(3) charities will apply.