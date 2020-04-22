Beaver Dam Foundation starts COVID relief fund

The Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation is raising funds to assist with short and long-term COVID-19 pandemic relief. All donations made to the Foundation’s Community Fund will be granted to Dodge County non-profits working to serve the area’s most vulnerable populations and those disproportionately affected by the coronavirus and its economic fallout.
"Beaver Dam and the Dodge County area have always been generous in times of need," said Tom Heffron, advisory board president. "Now is an extra special time to contribute to the Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation so we can show support for those Dodge County non-profits that serve our citizens, especially those impacted by the safer-at-home provisions."
According to advisory board vice president Patrick Lutz, funds are allocated following a screening process.
“We have an 18-member advisory committee, which includes the mayor, the school superintendent, retired teachers and financial people,” Lutz said. “We’ve asked agencies to submit requests and any Dodge County non-profit that serves people affected by COVID 19 is eligible to receive funds.”
It is assumed that food pantries, medical and dental support agencies, homeless and abuse shelters, agencies that serve the newly unemployed and other 501(c)(3) charities will apply.
The advisory committee will meet online to administer funds and to consider how to apportion them.
“To promote everyone’s safety, we will not meet face-to-face, but we will move forward as soon as we can to help meet what is certainly a growing and desperate need,” Heffron said. “The Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation hopes that other businesses and individuals will rise to the occasion and donate what they can during these unprecedented times.”
The Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation works to advance quality of life, increase social impact, and champion community engagement. Founded in September 2019 as a regional affiliate of the Fond du Lac Area Foundation, the Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation and its donors are invested in providing grants to grow a vibrant region and scholarships that support the development of the community’s future leaders.
Donations can be made online at beaverdamacf.com/becomeadonor.html or by mailing a check to Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation, P.O. Box 721, Beaver Dam, WI 53916.
