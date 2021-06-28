Beaver Dam gas station liquor license temporarily suspended following agreement

A Beaver Dam business lost its license to sell alcohol for ten days following an agreement.
Exxon Mobil, 1516 N. Spring St., previously faced possible demerit point action following allegations that the business was selling alcohol to minors. According to an internal memo from Police Chief John Kreuziger, the convenience store was not allowed to sell alcohol for 10 days starting June 22. Kreuziger picked up the liquor license from the business and asked the business to remove some alcohol-related signage from the building.
"An agreement was reached with the owners, owner's attorney, municipal judge and the city attorney to suspend the owner's liquor license for ten days because of recent sales of alcohol to minors," the memo said. "Please provide extra patrol and stop in and make sure that they are not selling alcohol to anyone during this ten-day period. The alcohol coolers are currently taped off with caution tape so no one should open them."
Steve Mays, attorney for license holder Ashok Patel, said "it is what it is."
"It’s an agreed upon disposition. He accepts that," Mays said. "Everyone is going to move forward and be law-abiding citizens."
According to a police report, police received an anonymous call about the Exxon selling nicotine products and alcohol to minors on May 9.
The report says that Beaver Dam police then observed a vehicle pull into the Exxon during a patrol and observation of liquor license holders on May 15. Officers saw a vehicle pull into the Exxon, and two individuals who appeared to be under 21 exited the vehicle and went into the station. They then exited with what appeared to be a case of beer and a black plastic bag with heavy items inside of it.
Police pulled the vehicle over for not making a complete stop at an intersection up Spring Street, and according to police the occupants admitted they had the alcohol and said they bought it at the Exxon while being under 21. They said they had the understanding that they could easily buy alcohol at the Exxon while being underage and not getting carded.
The report says that when an officer returned to the station, intending to issue a citation to whoever sold the alcohol, he witnessed someone who appeared to be about 16 walking out with a case of Busch Light. The 17-year-old also told police that he was aware he could buy alcohol easily at the Exxon.
The same night, Horicon police contacted Beaver Dam police about a driver who was arrested for an absolute sobriety violation and told police that he frequented the establishment knowing he could easily buy alcohol underage and get individual cans of beer out of a pack for a special price.
A 19-year-old who was allegedly found in a hotel room in Beaver Dam to have sex with an underage runaway teen girl told police that he bought alcohol found in the room at the Exxon without being carded, according to the report.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.