Beaver Dam gas station liquor license temporarily suspended following agreement

The report says that Beaver Dam police then observed a vehicle pull into the Exxon during a patrol and observation of liquor license holders on May 15. Officers saw a vehicle pull into the Exxon, and two individuals who appeared to be under 21 exited the vehicle and went into the station. They then exited with what appeared to be a case of beer and a black plastic bag with heavy items inside of it.

Police pulled the vehicle over for not making a complete stop at an intersection up Spring Street, and according to police the occupants admitted they had the alcohol and said they bought it at the Exxon while being under 21. They said they had the understanding that they could easily buy alcohol at the Exxon while being underage and not getting carded.

The report says that when an officer returned to the station, intending to issue a citation to whoever sold the alcohol, he witnessed someone who appeared to be about 16 walking out with a case of Busch Light. The 17-year-old also told police that he was aware he could buy alcohol easily at the Exxon.

The same night, Horicon police contacted Beaver Dam police about a driver who was arrested for an absolute sobriety violation and told police that he frequented the establishment knowing he could easily buy alcohol underage and get individual cans of beer out of a pack for a special price.