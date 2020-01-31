Beaver Dam gears up for 2020 Census

Beaver Dam has joined communities around the country in starting a committee to make sure everyone gets counted in the 2020 Census.

Census officials are promoting "complete count committees" with local volunteers who help gather information and encourage residents to participate in the population count happens only once every 10 years. Beaver Dam's committee held an introduction meeting Friday, following other committees in the area including Dodge County and Mayville.

"What we know is we need local support," said Patricia Gillette, partnership specialist for the Chicago regional office, who gave a presentation on Friday. "We need grassroots support to get everyone counted. We know it's important to you, too."

Every single person living in the United States will be counted this year, as required in the Constitution. People will be asked where they live on April 1, with the general rule being where someone "lives and sleeps most of the time," Gillette said.

Of course, living situations get more complicated than that, and the complete count committee will help census workers contact difficult-to-reach populations, such as people experiencing homelessness or the elderly. Officials from organizations that serve such populations like United Way and Church Health Services are on the committee.