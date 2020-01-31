Beaver Dam gears up for 2020 Census

Beaver Dam has joined communities around the country in starting a committee to make sure everyone gets counted in the 2020 Census.
Census officials are promoting "complete count committees" with local volunteers who help gather information and encourage residents to participate in the population count happens only once every 10 years. Beaver Dam's committee held an introduction meeting Friday, following other committees in the area including Dodge County and Mayville.
"What we know is we need local support," said Patricia Gillette, partnership specialist for the Chicago regional office, who gave a presentation on Friday. "We need grassroots support to get everyone counted. We know it's important to you, too."
Every single person living in the United States will be counted this year, as required in the Constitution. People will be asked where they live on April 1, with the general rule being where someone "lives and sleeps most of the time," Gillette said.
Of course, living situations get more complicated than that, and the complete count committee will help census workers contact difficult-to-reach populations, such as people experiencing homelessness or the elderly. Officials from organizations that serve such populations like United Way and Church Health Services are on the committee.
The committee will help identify places where residents may not have a traditional house address, like a shelter, assisted living home or a Wayland Academy dorm. A census official will be available to help reach out to Spanish-speaking populations. The effort could involve schools and churches as well.
Over $675 billion in federal funds will be distributed around the country based on the results of the census. Mayor Becky Glewen said everyone involved understands the importance of the census for the community, including for the dollars it will bring here.
The population results from the census will also help determine how to draw the lines for congressional, state and local legislative districts.
This year, residents can take the census online or over the phone in addition to the old mailed paper form. There will also be locations where people can receive assistance in participating.
The 2020 Census has already started in remote Alaskan villages, though most households in the US will begin to receive information in March. The official census will not ask about politial leanings or for money, and any such forms are scams.
Counters will work through the summer, going door-to-door to contact people who didn't respond the first time. Wisconsin had the highest initial response rate in the country in 2020, at 82 percent.
Beaver Dam's official population in 2010 was 16,214, with an estimated population of 16,355 in 2018. Officials are planning to stage a Census Day event locally around April 1.
Those interested in volunteering on the complete count effort can reach out to the city for more information.
