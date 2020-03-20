Beaver Dam Girl Scout shows appreciation to hospital staff with eight cases of cookies

A Beaver Dam Girl Scout troop delivered a sweet treat to the doors of Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam with a sweet note attached to their beloved cookies.
The hospital’s media communications specialist Dan Baulch said Girl Scout Troop 2279 and the family of Bella Sauer, 15, dropped off eight cases of the cookies at the front of the hospital Friday for the nursing staff.
Alison Sauer is the troop leader and Belle’s mother and said Bella came up with the idea Thursday.
Bella said she sympathized with the hospital workers because of the long hours they work.
"The hospitals don't close," Bella said.
The notes were put on the cookies because the family has donated cookies to the Badger Honor Flight in the past and put notes on those cookies as well, Bella said.
“After she talked to me about it, I reached out to Desiree Mueller, an old colleague of mine, who is an administrative lead at Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam.”
Bella had saved up spending money to visit New York City with her choir class, which was supposed to leave this week from Beaver Dam. However the trip was postponed as the Beaver Dam Unified School District made plans to reduce risk to the students in contacting COVID-19.
“Bella asked if she could use the spending money she saved for the trip to purchase the cookies instead of selling them,” Alison Sauer said. “Her father (Tony) and I liked this idea and supported her decision.”
Mueller coordinated a time to meet up with Bella outside of the hospital and Bella wrote the notes and taped them on each box on Thursday night and delivered them to the hospital Friday morning.
Over the course of the next week the cookies will be distributed throughout the hospital to all healthcare workers, Baulch said.
Bella has been in the girl scouts for the last decade since she was 5.
“With all of the uncertainties in the world right now, we are so blessed that Bella was able to think selflessly and do something kind for others simply because she can,” Sauer said. “We are so happy and proud to have a daughter so loving and thoughtful as she is.”
