Beaver Dam Girl Scout shows appreciation to hospital staff with eight cases of cookies

“Bella asked if she could use the spending money she saved for the trip to purchase the cookies instead of selling them,” Alison Sauer said. “Her father (Tony) and I liked this idea and supported her decision.”

Mueller coordinated a time to meet up with Bella outside of the hospital and Bella wrote the notes and taped them on each box on Thursday night and delivered them to the hospital Friday morning.

Over the course of the next week the cookies will be distributed throughout the hospital to all healthcare workers, Baulch said.

Bella has been in the girl scouts for the last decade since she was 5.

“With all of the uncertainties in the world right now, we are so blessed that Bella was able to think selflessly and do something kind for others simply because she can,” Sauer said. “We are so happy and proud to have a daughter so loving and thoughtful as she is.”

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

