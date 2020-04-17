Beaver Dam graduation ceremony date announced

Beaver Dam graduations have been moved to the end of the June following Thursday’s order by Gov. Tony Evers for schools to close for the rest of the school year.
“We know this extension creates some anxiety regarding the unknown including what this means for previously scheduled events and activities and we want to address those for your planning purposes to the best of our ability,” Nicole White, Beaver Dam Unified School District communications officer said in a press release.
The district will continue to provide digital/distance learning to the over 3,500 students in the Beaver Dam Unified School District until the end of the school year.
On site activities such as spring sports and activities have been cancelled for the remainder of the school year. School grounds and playgrounds are also closed during the Safer at Home Order.
Classes that will graduate at Beaver Dam High School the last weekend in June are:
• Moraine Park Technical College, June 27 at 10 a.m.
• Beaver Dam High School, June 28 at 2 p.m.
• Don Smith Learning Academy, June 29 at 5 p.m.
If Beaver Dam High School’s graduation has to be moved back further, there is an additional back up option July 26.
The Farewell Celebration for South Beaver Dam Elementary School has been rescheduled for July 12.
According to the press release, the district plans to hold summer school, but there may be changes to the program.
“As we know more, we will make that information available,” White said. “It is quite possible that summer school will be pushed back to later dates in the summer and/or the programming may change. We hope as summer learning opportunities are shared with you, that families will support the learning endeavors of their child(ren). We will continue to work with Taher and provide meals to children ages 18 and under, and will continue to update our website and social media accounts with information on distribution.”
Time will be scheduled for families to pick up students belongs from the schools and most likely will be a curbside pickup process. At some point, the district will provide families the opportunity to pick up children's belongings from their schools.
“I just want to share how much we miss being with our BDFam,” Beaver Dam Superintendent Mark DiStefano said in the press release. “The energy and purpose we feel when we are together is something that is powerfully unique to schools. We also hold a special place in our hearts for those students and staff who are not able to experience the closure that a more traditional school year would provide. In particular, I would like to extend a special note of thanks and heartfelt gratitude for the students and staff of South Beaver Dam Elementary. I would also like to extend my deepest appreciation and thanks to the staff members who are retiring at the end of this year.
"Last but not least, I want to make certain the class of 2020 knows that they continue to be on the forefront of our minds and we are very much looking forward to honoring them during graduation later this summer.”
