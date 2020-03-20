Beaver Dam grocery stores staying stocked and offering special hours for seniors

Brenda Schoenfeld said it’s been a crazy week and she’s thankful for the patience of customers and employees alike.

“There have been some long lines but we’re doing what we can to keep people safe and get them out of here as fast as we can,” she said.

Rechek said he has been told customers should not bring their own bags into the store because of cross contamination.

There are many other extra steps both stores are doing to make shopping a safe experience. Every day they are advising customers to keep a social distance between each other, cashiers are sanitizing their hands between customers and all staff are washing their hands several times per shift.

“We sanitize throughout the day with a thorough cleaning at night,” Rechek said.

Of course there has been some issues with keeping toilet paper on the shelves and he has created a limit of two packs to help people who might need it to be able to purchase toilet paper as well.

“We won’t be letting people return toilet paper after this is over,” Rechek said.