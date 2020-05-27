Beaver Dam High School graduation will look different this year

“We know we are not the Daytona 500, but we thought we could do this as a local raceway since they cannot do it in the high school gym,” Mueller said.

The idea would be for the parents and seniors to be parked in the pit and drive in to get their diplomas in an alphabetical order at the flag stand, Mueller said. They then would drive around to watch their classmates. The raceway has a seating area of 5,000 seats in the grandstands alone with additional area on the grass where people could view the celebration.

For all three options a rain date would be needed.

It is an idea that many students favor. As of Wednesday, 585 people, including seniors and their parents, have signed a change.org petition asking for the graduation ceremony being moved. The petition was started by Jasmine Quezaire.

“It’s been a rough year,” Quezaire said. “We’ve never had anything like this. We can’t hang out with the people we have hung out with in the past. We thought the perfect way to graduate would be all together.”

Quezaire said she came up with the idea of starting the petition after seeing a post that fellow classmate Bryon Strelow mentioning about the possibility of the racetrack being used for the gradation.