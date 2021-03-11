Beaver Dam High School homecoming and prom will be held before school year ends

Beaver Dam High School homecoming and prom will be held this year, but will different than the past.

Homecoming is not normally held in the spring and will take place from April 19 to 23 this year.

“There will not be a traditional pep assembly,” Beaver Dam High School associate principal Melissa Gehring said. “We will live stream the pep assembly into the classrooms. There will not be a parade.”

The dance will not occur either, but there are plans to end the week.

“In lieu of a dance, there will be a culminating event on Saturday night: an outdoor movie, music and other entertainment is planned in the football stadium,” Gehring said.

Prom planning is just getting underway, Gehring said.

“All we know at this point is there will be a grand march followed by a prom event,” Gehring said. “The details will be solidified in April.”

The district is working with Dodge County Public Health to assure that the events are handled safely.

Beaver Dam High School did not hold a prom last year due to students learning virtually at the end of the year. The 2020 homecoming was postponed until second semester.