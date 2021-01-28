Beaver Dam High School music department receives funds from tree fundraiser

Beaver Dam High School music department received a check for $773 on Thursday for its participation in the tree sale at Annabelle’s Ice Cream this holiday season.

The fundraiser, sponsored by Northwoods Casket Company, was an idea of the company’s owner Jonas Zahn. The students helped by spreading the word about the fundraiser and performing short video clips to promote the tree sale.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Anabelle’s Ice Cream, which sells Christmas trees that deliver for free in Beaver Dam, offered 16% of the online sales for the fall presale that went to the music department for the high school, including band, choir and orchestra.

Annabelle’s owner Jason Loppnow said that in total the students sold 85 trees.

Loppnow said that he would like to do a similar sale next summer where the online sale would be done well before the winter season but would be in celebration of Christmas in July.