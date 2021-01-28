 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beaver Dam High School music department receives funds from tree fundraiser
comments
alert top story

Beaver Dam High School music department receives funds from tree fundraiser

{{featured_button_text}}
Beaver Dam High School music department receives funds from tree fundraiser

Beaver Dam High School music department received a check for $773 on Thursday for its participation in the tree sale at Annabelle’s Ice Cream this holiday season. Pictured from left are music instructors Kyle Henrickson, Mark LeFeber and Russell Diggins being handed the check by Anne Loppnow and Jason Loppnow.

 TERRI PEDERSON/Daily Citizen

Beaver Dam High School music department received a check for $773 on Thursday for its participation in the tree sale at Annabelle’s Ice Cream this holiday season.

The fundraiser, sponsored by Northwoods Casket Company, was an idea of the company’s owner Jonas Zahn. The students helped by spreading the word about the fundraiser and performing short video clips to promote the tree sale.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Anabelle’s Ice Cream, which sells Christmas trees that deliver for free in Beaver Dam, offered 16% of the online sales for the fall presale that went to the music department for the high school, including band, choir and orchestra.

Annabelle’s owner Jason Loppnow said that in total the students sold 85 trees.

Loppnow said that he would like to do a similar sale next summer where the online sale would be done well before the winter season but would be in celebration of Christmas in July.

comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Senate Committee Hears Unemployment System Briefing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News