Beaver Dam High School students learn about the food truck business

Beaver Dam High School culinary arts students recently learned what it is like to run a food truck with a project where they developed the menu and made a model to showcase what their trucks would look like.

Culinary arts instructor Susan Shore said that the culinary class at the school offers dual credits with Moraine Park Technical College where the students get credits in order to receive the Wisconsin Certified Food Manager Certificate at Moraine Park Technical College. The second year course is offered to students who are sophomore and above and there is two different classes taking it this year.

The food trucks were part of a unit where the students learn how to create a food service business.

“The food service industry is a huge part of this program,” Shore said.

The popularity of food trucks are rising, Shore said. The students, who completed the unit about two weeks ago, identified the type of business that they wanted, created a logo, a signature menu item along with its recipe, advertised and used recycled material to make the trucks.

Student Xavier Chavez said he visited food trucks a week before and decided on a menu that included grilled cheese for the truck he created with Emily Close.

