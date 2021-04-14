Beaver Dam High School tennis courts and track and field are under construction

Construction has begun on the new tennis court and track and field event area at the Beaver Dam High School campus.

The first step in the process will be the removal of the current tennis courts. The new tennis courts will be built near the parking lot on the northwest side of the high school just south of its current location.

New permanent areas for track and field will also be included in the construction. These areas include shot put, discus, long jump, and triple jump. The tennis courts are scheduled to be available for use on or around Aug. 1.