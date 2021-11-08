Beaver Dam High School Veterans Day ceremony returns on Thursday

“We are having a Veterans Day ceremony at the high school the morning of Thursday where we will have a short program of readings and music followed by coffee and pastries in our commons area,” the school National Honor Society co-president Abigail Davidson said. “Due to COVID-19 (the National Honor Society members) will all be wearing masks that day.”

“We as the National Honor Society make it our mission to reach out and do good in our school and community and this is one of the ways we have been able to give back for the past many years,” Davidson said. “It is our tradition to hold this event and we are honored to host it every year. The students are all very excited about having this opportunity to participate in one of our traditions and get back to some sense of normalcy in our lives. Above all, we appreciate having the chance to honor our veterans and give back to our community.”