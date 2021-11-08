 Skip to main content
Beaver Dam High School Veterans Day ceremony returns on Thursday
Beaver Dam High School Veterans Day ceremony returns on Thursday

Beaver Dam High School's Veterans Day ceremony (copy)

Beaver Dam High School's National Honor Society Veterans Day ceremony is returning on Thursday. Pastries and coffee will be served after the ceremony. The last time the ceremony was held was in 2019, from left, Joel Vessey is seen talking to then BDHS National Honor Society member Liz Grenon. Grenon graduated from the school in 2020. 

 TERRI PEDERSON/Daily Citizen

Beaver Dam High School’s National Honor Society members will welcome area veterans Thursday when the Veterans Day ceremony returns.

The Beaver Dam High School Bel Canto Choir sings the national anthem prior to Friday's home varsity football game vs. Milton.

“We are having a Veterans Day ceremony at the high school the morning of Thursday where we will have a short program of readings and music followed by coffee and pastries in our commons area,” the school National Honor Society co-president Abigail Davidson said. “Due to COVID-19 (the National Honor Society members) will all be wearing masks that day.”

Veterans will be encouraged, but not required to wear masks, as well, Davidson said.

Veterans should park in the front parking lot near the entrance of the school so they won’t have too far to walk, Davidson said.

“We as the National Honor Society make it our mission to reach out and do good in our school and community and this is one of the ways we have been able to give back for the past many years,” Davidson said. “It is our tradition to hold this event and we are honored to host it every year. The students are all very excited about having this opportunity to participate in one of our traditions and get back to some sense of normalcy in our lives. Above all, we appreciate having the chance to honor our veterans and give back to our community.”

