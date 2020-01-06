Beaver Dam hires new city clerk/director of administration

Beaver Dam hired a new city clerk Monday.

The Common Council approved the hiring of Zak Bloom to be the city’s new director of administration and city clerk. He will make $135,000 a year.

Bloom replaces Jeff Wiswell, who was hired as a finance director and city clerk making $96,000 a year. Wiswell was hired in April and resigned in October.

Mayor Becky Glewen said Bloom has already worked with the city and the staff knows him well. She said he will be able to save the city money with his auditing experience.

In November, city officials said the city missed out on $330,000 in funding from the state for its 2020 budget after Wiswell failed to submit necessary paperwork on time. John Somers, who retired from the administrative role last spring, was rehired temporarily during Wiswell’s term to help create the city’s budget.

The vote to hire and confirm was 11-1, with Cris Olson and Job Abfall absent. Council member Mick Fischer said he voted against the hiring because the salary increase from Wiswell to Bloom was too high, even though he thinks Bloom is qualified.