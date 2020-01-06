Beaver Dam hires new city clerk/director of administration

Beaver Dam hired a new city clerk Monday.
The Common Council approved the hiring of Zak Bloom to be the city’s new director of administration and city clerk. He will make $135,000 a year.
Bloom replaces Jeff Wiswell, who was hired as a finance director and city clerk making $96,000 a year. Wiswell was hired in April and resigned in October.
Mayor Becky Glewen said Bloom has already worked with the city and the staff knows him well. She said he will be able to save the city money with his auditing experience.
In November, city officials said the city missed out on $330,000 in funding from the state for its 2020 budget after Wiswell failed to submit necessary paperwork on time. John Somers, who retired from the administrative role last spring, was rehired temporarily during Wiswell’s term to help create the city’s budget.
You have free articles remaining.
The vote to hire and confirm was 11-1, with Cris Olson and Job Abfall absent. Council member Mick Fischer said he voted against the hiring because the salary increase from Wiswell to Bloom was too high, even though he thinks Bloom is qualified.
City Attorney Maryann Schacht said Bloom used to audit for the city under a contract for about $30,000 to $40,000 a year. Bloom will be able to do some of the work in-house that previous officials could not do.
Bloom said the auditing bill for the city last time was about $80,000. Council member Therese Henriksen said it looks like the city will save money.
Council member Jane Loizzo said Bloom appeared to be a safe choice in a good way.
Bloom is a certified public accountant. According to his bio, Bloom started working at Wegner CPAs as the director of government services in 2017. He was the controller and general manager of Waupun Utilities for 12 years. He was also the executive director of the Municipal Electric Utilities of Wisconsin lobbying organization and has additional experience in planning and auditing for municipal utilities. He also also led the public sector division at another firm.
Bloom is from West Bend and attended University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
On Monday night, Schacht declined to discuss the process that led to Bloom’s hiring.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.