Beaver Dam hires new engineering director

Beaver Dam hired a new engineering director Monday night.

The city hired Todd Janssen to become its director of facilities, engineering coordinator and project manager, effective immediately. He will make a $103,000 plus benefits. Janssen is currently project manager for MSA, the city's contracted engineering and design firm. He said he has been there for 17 years and has worked on Beaver Dam projects during that time, including this year's South Spring Street reconstruction.

"I'm pretty familiar with what goes on here and I'm excited for the opportunity to come on board," Janssen said.

Janssen replaces Ritchie Piltz, who left for Watertown in the fall but has continued working for Beaver Dam in the interim on a moonlight basis.

The vote to approve the hiring was 12-1, with Mick Fischer opposing because he thought the salary was too high. He also thought the salary for the city's new finance director was too high, while lower city employees do not get large raises. He said his vote didn't mean that he thinks Janssen was unqualified. Dave Hansen was absent on Monday.